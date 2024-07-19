Photos: Pride of Baltimore II tall clipper ship is now docked in Greenport

Pride of Baltimore II is docked behind the East End Seaport Museum in Greenport until Monday, July 22. The crew is offering free deck tours all weekend-long. Credit: Ana Borruto

Visiting Greenport this weekend? Check out the latest tall ship to dock into the harbor: the Pride of Baltimore II.

Moored to the pier just behind the East End Seaport Museum on Third Street, Pride of Baltimore II is a square topsail schooner and a reproduction of the original Pride of Baltimore, which sank in 1986. Since its commissioning, Pride II has sailed some 275,000 nautical miles and visited more than 200 ports in 40 countries, according to its website.

This is the first time Pride II has docked in Greenport since the summer of 2012 during the Tall Ships Challenge tour, but thanks to the encouragement of local resident Pat Nelson and positive reception from village officials, the Baltimore crew was convinced to come back to the seaside village.

“Unlike a museum, where you come in and it’s very structured, this is very unstructured,” said Captain Jeff Crosby. “The vessel itself tells a story — she’s an eye catcher, but there’s something about being aboard, it’s a very relaxed atmosphere.”

Once a guest steps off the gangway onto the vessel, they are transported back in time to the early 1800s. The original Pride was the most famous Baltimore pilot schooner and highly successful privateering vessel during the War of 1812. At the time, the privateering industry was centered in Baltimore, Maryland at Fells Point.

The external look of Pride II is based off the Chesapeake Bay watercraft design from the 19th century, but the reason the current vessel is a reproduction rather than a replica is because of the modern utilities it possesses internally, such as refrigeration, electricity, engines, bunks for crew members and its safety measures up to today’s U.S. Coast Guard standards, Mr. Crosby said.

During the free deck tours today, Saturday and Sunday, guests are welcome to wander around the deck of the ship and are encouraged to ask the crew any questions, whether it’s about their sailing experiences or any historical anecdotes about the vessel.

Through the crew’s boat tour offerings and sailing excursions, Pride of Baltimore’s mission at every port they visit is to educate the public on Maryland’s maritime history and how it has contributed to America’s legacy.

“Everything on this boat has a purpose, everything has a use,” Mr. Crosby said. “We fire the cannons, the ship’s wheel is the only wheel to steer the boat, so it’s not a museum piece — it is a fully functioning sailing vessel that is used a lot.”

Mr. Crosby has sailed on and off with Pride of Baltimore II since 2008, but this is his first time coming to Greenport, he said. During their break times, he said the crew members usually jump at the opportunity to explore every new town, city and harbor they sail into.

“We do a variety of different things, some people like to just take some time and go read a book somewhere in a park, other people like to explore the local shops and museums,” Mr. Crosby said.

Shevawn Innes, a senior mate on Pride II from Michigan, said Greenport was the first place she ever sailed to back in 2005. Since arriving in the maritime village, she said she and another crew member have already gone roller-skating.

“I like the change of scenery, I like going to new towns and making new friends, talking about this boat, the history and its legacy,” Ms. Innes said. “It’s done a lot of really cool things and it’s an honor to be a part of that and help capture hearts and minds about the magic of this boat.”

This weekend’s schedule of events — which is subject to change — will be as follows: Friday, July 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Free Deck Tours Friday, July 19, 5 to 7 p.m. — Day Sail (tickets required) Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Free Deck Tours Saturday, July 20, 5 to 7 p.m. — Day Sail (tickets required) Sunday, July 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Free Deck Tours

The day sail is a two-hour sunset cruise around Greenport. Tickets are $55 for adults and $35 for children age 12 and under. Space is limited, so register and secure your spot.