Football: Porters prep for season, look to end playoff drought

Porters practice for the fall season. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

The calendar might have said Aug. 20, but autumn was in the air at Greenport High School Tuesday morning.

With temperatures in the mid-60s and a steady breeze from the north, the Greenport/Mattituck/Southold football team felt regular season vibes on its second day of preseason practice.

Photos by Robert O’Rourk

“It feels like football season,” said senior Kenny McGunnigle, slated to play linebacker, wide receiver and running back this season. “It feels like we’re getting ready for game day.”

Game day won’t come for another three weeks — against Port Jefferson at home Friday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m.

“I don’t mind the wait, because I think the more preparation we have, the better,” McGunnigle said. “As long as we stay healthy and game ready, we’ll be good.”

The first week of drills was routine, including offense getting its snap timing down. Saturday is the first day when teams can take part in contact drills.

The players’ goal is the League IV playoffs. Head coach Tim McArdle and the Porters haven’t competed in the postseason in a decade.

“I see us all come together a lot better,” said senior Luke Weir, who will play wide receiver and corner back while manning kicking duties. “The start of our season is looking more optimistic than it was last year. I think we’ll make it further, as long as we keep injuries low and optimism high.”

Senior James Felakos, who will play guard and tackle on both sides of the ball, added: “I’m very optimistic. There are a couple teams that I really think we should be beating … I think if we get to the .500 level, we get into playoffs.”

Junior running back-linebacker Matt McGunnigle took a wait-and-see attitude.

“I honestly couldn’t tell you whether we’re going to make the playoffs or not until our first game,” he said. “Until we’re playing, I don’t want to predetermine anything. It would be great if we can make the playoffs. I’m confident we’re going to do good our first game.”

McArdle just wants the team to play well.

“I’m always optimistic,” the coach said. “You got to have a positive outlook on the season. If you don’t have a positive outlook, what are you here for? Our goal is to go out and compete and try to win as many games as possible. I’m optimistic that we have a starting group that can get the job done.”

He explained why, citing “skill kids with some real abilities and kids that stand out.”

First and foremost, he singled out senior quarterback-safety Michael DeNicola, who missed the final four games last year with a separated left shoulder.

“You talk about Michael DeNicola and his ability to run the ball, pass the ball. His ability to play defense is uncanny,” McArdle said. “He’s a number that people see on the field. They know he’s a game changer. He makes me optimistic.”

McArdle said that the McGunnigle brothers “look fantastic.”

“They’re both running the ball extremely hard,” he said. “They came into the season fit and ready to go. I think they’re going to be a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball.”

McArdle also mentioned linemen Brady Woods and Felakos, both seniors, junior Christian Palencia and Weir.

“They all look like they’re ready to handle the load,” McArdle said. “Now we’re fixing the pieces, the missing holes. That is what’s going to be telling us how good we’re going to be.”

Greenport’s season could come down to injuries and depth. McArdle had 30 players in camp, 18 on the varsity. Last year, the Porters were 2-1 before losing at Babylon, 33-0, and losing DeNicola to a separated collarbone. They finished at 2-6.

“Keeping guys healthy is imperative,” McArdle said. “Every game’s goal is to get out a with a win, but also get out healthy so we can play the next week.”

After kicking off their schedule Sept. 13, the Porters will welcome Hampton Bays for Homecoming Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m.; Center Moriches on Oct. 18; and Wyandanch on Oct. 25. Their road contests include Southampton (Sept. 27), Mount Sinai (Oct. 5), Babylon (Oct. 9) and Miller Place in the regular season finale on Nov. 1.

Greenport’s schedule also will offer a unique challenge. Due to Rosh Hashanah, the Porters will play at Mount Sinai on a Saturday, then turn around to visit Babylon four days later on Wednesday.

“It’s going to be rough,” McArdle said. “You need a day or two to get back and then you get a game plan. Traditionally we get four days. We give them two days to heal up over the weekend. Our guys play ironman football: offense, defense, special teams. They need that rest. Without that rest, they can’t really function the next day.”