Guest Spot: Preserving aquifer key to area’s future

Let’s be clear: Water is the most precious resource we have on Long Island.

But supplying drinking water on the North Fork is more difficult and expensive than in other parts of the island.

That is why it is so critical to preserve our aquifer for future generations. A vast reservoir of fresh water sits below our feet and provides all the drinking water we use. While the aquifer in other parts of Suffolk County is deep and robust, the North Fork has characteristics that make it unique. It is much thinner than in other places in the county and it is surrounded by salt water. There are limited pockets where we can tap into the aquifer, but there just is not enough water for generations to come.

The Suffolk County Water Authority relies on this aquifer to supply water to the North Fork but that thin aquifer means we need to be particularly careful in how we use and manage it. Our wells are very shallow, some only 30 feet deep. That means that whatever pollution is on the surface makes it to the aquifer that much quicker. It is expensive to treat water to our high-quality standards. In contrast, in western Suffolk County, we drill down to as deep as 700 feet.

Extracting too much water from this part of the aquifer could contaminate the aquifer with salt water. That limits our ability to draw water quickly to meet customer demand.

One of the ways we can help alleviate this problem is by using less water. During the summer months, enormous demand is placed on SCWA’s supply system as homeowners battle against the heat to keep their lawns green and lush. Irrigation systems spray billions of gallons of high-quality drinking water onto lawns. SCWA spends much of the year educating customers about practices to conserve water, such as following the odd/even lawn watering schedule or installing water saving devices such irrigation smart controllers. These efforts are making an impact but there is still much to be done to change the green lawn culture of Long Island.

We are fortunate to have forwardthinking partners among our local officials. Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski has been a leader on conservation for years. His work in the Suffolk County Legislature to protect our aquifer is remarkable and he has taken that leadership to Southold. The town is considering a new law that would require rain sensors on all new automatic sprinkler systems, a measure first championed by Mr. Krupski during his time in the legislature. In fact, I recently met with the Water Conservation Committee to discuss how we can partner in these efforts.

The town’s actions are a great step in the right direction. Too much water is wasted by overwatering lawns, especially during or shortly after rain events. Modern smart controllers go a step further and predict when wet weather is coming, keeping your sprinkler from running when a storm is on the way. It benefits homeowners to have these systems in place and it protects our water resources for everyone.

The North Fork has also been ahead of the curve on water recharge. For far too long, valuable rainwater ran off into streams and the bays, circumventing the natural process of recharging the aquifer. By sending that water underground, rather than into the Long Island Sound, we protect the health of surface water and ensure that our aquifer is getting the refill it needs.

As I mentioned, I recently met with the Southold Conservation Advisory Committee to discuss our long-term efforts to supply the North Fork with high quality public drinking water. We are appreciative of partners who recognize the precarious circumstances of the North Fork and are working to find solutions. We look forward to continuing this conversation and working together to preserve our aquifer.

Jeff Szabo is the CEO of Suffolk County Water Authority.