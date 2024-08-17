Southold Blotter: Kayak stolen from a rack at Veterans Beach

On Aug. 8, a Cutchogue woman reported an ongoing dispute between her and a FedEx driver who she claims speeds down Briarwood Lane. Earlier that day, she told police, she had confronted the driver about his speeding and he began to curse at her. When police made contact with the driver, he denied speeding and told them that the homeowner had sprayed him with a garden hose. No further action was taken.

• On Aug. 6, a Greenport senior citizen reported receiving a letter from American First Finance saying her credit application had been denied, though she hadn’t sought any credit line. She requested that police document the incident for her bank. Two days later, a Mattituck woman reported receiving fraudulent charges on her Capital One bank card. She was advised to contact the bank and monitor her accounts. Southold police recently warned of a spike in cyber- crime and phone scam attempts in the area.

• On Aug. 6, a Mattituck resident reported the theft of his kayak from a rack at Veterans Beach on Peconic Bay Boulevard. An investigation is ongoing.

• On Aug. 5, Greenport Fire Chief Wayne Miller reported a hit-and-run marine accident involving one of the department’s fire/rescue boats. According to police, the boat was docked at Mitchell Park Marina when a 2024 Nimbus powerboat operated by a Shelter Island Heights woman was attempting to dock and struck the vessel, causing a minor scuff. The woman left the marina, unaware of the incident, police said, though a dockhand witnessed the accident and took down the hull number. No action was taken against the powerboat operator.

