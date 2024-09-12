Daily Update: Group skateboarding lessons raise money for Greenport Skate Park

Scene from the first group skateboarding lesson given at the Greenport Skate Park, Aug. 31. (Credit: courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, September 12.

FREE FOR ALL

Photos: North Forkers mark 9/11 with solemn ceremonies

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Group skateboarding lessons raise money for Greenport Skate Park

Cross country: Mattituck’s Rodriguez off to a kickstart

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Contractor error suspected in Tesla Science Center fire

Wildcats off to scorching start to soccer season

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Compromise at Shelter Island Recycling Center: Working out details on removing materials

NORTHFORKER

North Fork apples are ripe for the picking — here’s what you need to know

SOUTHFORKER

Like a moth to a stage: Renowned live literary storytelling show, The Moth, makes East End debut at Guild Hall

