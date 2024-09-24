East Marion FD asks for more funds in new budget

The East Marion Fire Department proposed budget, which was adopted Sept. 18, shows significant increases in most categories.

Salaries and pensions, firematic equipment, uniforms and training, utilities, and travel all saw increases of $2,000. Building and grounds repair increased by $10,000. Fire equipment repair, well maintenance, and fuel went up by $21,000. Contractual insurance saw an increase of $17,000. Exempt-workers’ compensation and unemployment insurance went up by $7,500. The service award increased by $9,500. The transfer to the reserve also went up, from $150,000 to $225,000.

These increases will result in a tax rate increase of 29.27%. According to the Town of Southold’s tax Assessors’ office, homeowners will see their bill go up by $24 per 1,000 feet of assessment. The higher a property’s assessment, the greater the impact this will have on their tax bill.

Significant repairs to the fire department’s building and grounds contributed to the new numbers, as well as the cost of replacing and repairing equipment.

“There are a lot of projects that we are trying to get done. Things are getting more expensive, and our reserves are there, but every time we do something, we’re knocking down our reserves…We’re looking at equipment that has to be replaced, and [we are] still dealing with remodeling that we have to get done to meet safety and health requirements for firefighters,” said Brian Weingart, district chair for the East Marion Fire Department.

The department did try to pay for the remodeling and repairs through a bond, but it was rejected by town residents.

“We did try and do a bond referendum for a building, and that went down. The other part of that project was repaving the current parking lot and the grounds and some concrete work, maintenance that is desperately needed and we just couldn’t put off any further. So we’re spending a lot of our funds now to do that, and which leaves us less funds for the future,” said Mr. Weingart. “Since we didn’t get the bond passed, we still have to prepare for the future. So we increased our reserve funds a little bit in the next budget.”

The budget vote will be held Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.