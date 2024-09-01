Letters to the Editor: Teddy Roosevelt had the right idea

Developers Michael Cohen (from left), Alfred Weissman and Joseph Grensano of Westchester-based Alfred Weissman Real Estate are looking to partner with Willow Ponds condo residents as part of their bid to build a luxury “agri-resort” on Sound Avenue. (Credit: Deborah Wetzel)

RIVERHEAD

Teddy Roosevelt had the right idea

I want to thank John McAuliff for his pointed and hard-hitting Aug. 8 guest column (“Agri-resorts proposal could shape future”) about proposed commercial development along Sound Avenue by Westchester-based Alfred Weissman Real Estate. As a relatively new resident of Willow Ponds, which would be next door to that firm’s first target for resort construction, I’m deeply disturbed — as are others in the greater Riverhead area — about losing the unique natural treasure of the woods and farms along Sound Avenue that make this area so appealing. I know it can be dressed up as “agri-tourism.” I also am not surprised that developers sent sizable financial donations to two Town Board members. I think we should take a leaf from Long Islander Teddy Roosevelt’s pages: “Leave it as it is. You cannot improve on it. The ages have been at work on it, and man can only mar it.”

Ben Bortin

CALVERTON

Riverhead doesn’t listen to residents

Riverhead Town has a history of being dysfunctional. People build without permits, yet get forgiven as they are given the permit for what’s already built. They spent many years in a deal with Luminati, against the wishes of the people, to build at EPCAL (former Grumman land) and then dropped the deal when they saw that what they were building was not what they applied for and they weren’t a solvent company.

We are overwhelmed by the threat of large logistics warehouses wanting to build amid residential homes and on roads that can barely handle current traffic. We are still waiting for a new comprehensive plan to be finalized detailing the future of Riverhead and now the Town Board wants to destroy the last remaining rural corridor, which house farms and vineyards; the very staple of where we live. Besides its beauty, it is what attracts the many seasonal tourists. They want to give a variance to build huge resort hotels on the Sound — not only destroying the rural nature of Sound Avenue but forever damaging the beauty and safety along Long Island Sound. Riverhead Town can’t seem to understand that its residents want to remain a rural community and have no desire to become a suburb or a city.

Paul Spina

SOUTHOLD

A key topic can unite us

I am writing to bring attention to Stephen Kiely’s campaign for New York State Assembly, particularly his focus on addressing the issue of overdevelopment and preserving local government control on the East End. Mr. Kiely’s stance on preventing affordable housing (400 units) from overriding local zoning codes, which Gov. Hochul would force on our town, is gaining support from citizens across Southold Town, regardless of political affiliation.

It is refreshing to see a topic that unites individuals from both ends of the political spectrum. The importance of maintaining the rural character of Southold is a cause that transcends party lines and requires collective action. Mr. Kiely’s dedication to this cause is commendable, and his efforts to bring people together on such a critical issue are truly inspiring.

I urge you to join me in supporting Stephen Kiely’s campaign and standing united in the fight to preserve the essence of our beloved town for current and future generations.

Jason Taggart

RIVERHEAD

The two parties’ mission statements

This presidential election can be summed up in two phrases. 1. You have nothing to fear but fear itself and 2. You have a lot to fear, so vote for me. My choice is easy: I am going to whistle a happy tune whenever I feel afraid, just like the song from “The King and I.”

Warren McKnight

CUTCHOGUE

LaLota is good for the 1st District

In response to Michael Levy’s Aug. 22 letter (“LaLota’s not good for our district”), I must disagree. In his first term, Nick LaLota has provided much for our district. If you haven’t watched him since he took office you might not know that he secured $3.7 million in funding for restoration of the Fishers Island Airport and cosponsored the Save Our Safety Net Hospital Act to prevent Medicaid cuts to New York State hospitals.

He further secured funds for expansion of the Sag Harbor Sewer District, protecting our water. Then he secured $40 million for the L.I.

Sound Stewardship and Restoration Act, another million for Southampton Village sewers and $3 million for bulkhead restoration in Greenport Harbor. You can find lots more if you visit his website.

Yes, Mr. Levy, Mr. LaLota has been good for our district. It is a shame that the national political discourse is your main argument against this honorable Annapolis graduate and Navy veteran. He is more centrist then many in Congress and the country could use more of that type of leadership.

Bob Bittner

AQUEBOGUE

A Riverhead Town Square mystery

After getting millions of dollars in IDA tax breaks over decades, Joe Petrocelli hatched an “unsolicited” proposal for Riverhead’s Town Square in 2022. No Request for Proposals for the project was ever issued and Mr.

Petrocelli — a longtime generous donor to Riverhead’s GOP — was named master developer years later with no eligible and qualified sponsor hearing. The public has been largely kept in the dark about Mr. Petrocelli’s plans, aside from another hotel and condominiums plus a “destination playground” that the Chamber of Commerce called a potential haven for the homeless, drug dealers and undesirables.

It remains unclear what benefit our town’s taxpayers have received from millions already squandered on buildings, or how we will benefit from the highly touted $24 million grant from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure initiative. What is clear is that taxpayers should not subsidize another fantasy project for a member of the friends and family network of Riverhead’s ethically challenged GOP without knowing what’s in it for our town’s citizens.

Ron Hariri

SOUTHOLD

A few ways to waste less water

Mr. Szabo’s guest commentary (“Preserving aquifer key to area’s future,” Aug. 22) is very informative. A couple of thoughts for consideration to enhance the success of any water conservation efforts: 1. North Fork residents may make an even greater effort if they have a full picture of how it was concluded that restricting sprinkler systems would be the best way to go forward.

For example, agriculture probably uses more water but we want to retain agriculture and the associated free space on the North Fork. Or, the evaporation of the neighbor’s swimming pool pales in comparison to reducing a sprinkler by 10 minutes.

2. What about a contest where the North Fork community as a whole and its residents individually aim to reduce the water usage? SCWA could track it for each resident on the quarterly statements. Awards (one year of free water?) or honorable mentions (a plaque at Town Hall?) for those who reduced their water usage the most (e.g., gallons, percentage,

period of time, etc.). That approach would give the residents flexibility to decide how they can contribute to the conservation effort: modernize sprinkler systems, buy efficient appliances, install a pool cover, etc.

Hans Flick

MATTITUCK

Does the ‘red’ really support the blue?

I see a lot of Republican ads and GOP candidates stating that they support our men in blue. How ironic is this? Donald Trump supporters invaded the Capitol, resulting in the death of a Capitol Police officer. And Trump calls them true patriots who are being held hostage in jail. He says he will pardon them if he is reelected. Trump’s supporters were going to hang Mike Pence if they found him.

And when questioned about this, Trump said that Mike Pence did not do the right thing.

If the Republican party were really for our men in blue, they would break their ties with the NRA and restore the ban on assault weapons. These weapons are only making our police officers’ jobs harder and putting their lives at risk. Remember Uvalde? The local police did not want to enter the school for fear for their lives. I believe the only way these weapons will be banned again is if our police officers nationwide join together and demand the ban be put back on these weapons. Let’s truly support our men in blue.

Richard Rutkowski