09.23.2024 Community Photos: 2024 Maritime Festival Merry Merfolk Parade By The Suffolk Times Hula hooping down Main St. as part of the Merry Merfolk Parade during the East End Seaport Museum's annual Maritime Festival in Greenport. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) The Merry Merfolk Parade kicked off in Greenport on Saturday as part of the annual East End Seaport Museum Maritime Festival. Jeremy Garretson captured the fun, joy and jellyfish throughout the Village.