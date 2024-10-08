Daily Update: Taking steps at home to protect migrating birds
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, October 8.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Taking steps at home to protect migrating birds
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Firefighters educate and entertain at Jamesport FD’s annual open house
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Friends of Music Presents Ariel Quartet
NORTHFORKER
Shop Local: Crushing on Kessie in Greenport
SOUTHFORKER
Beer and wine lovers rejoice! New rosé saison collab from Wölffer and Threes Brewing
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.