Daily Update: Taking steps at home to protect migrating birds

After nesting on the North Fork during the spring and summer, area ospreys migrate south to Central and South America this time of year. (Credit: Daniel Franc)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, October 8.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Taking steps at home to protect migrating birds

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Firefighters educate and entertain at Jamesport FD’s annual open house

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Friends of Music Presents Ariel Quartet

NORTHFORKER

Shop Local: Crushing on Kessie in Greenport

SOUTHFORKER

Beer and wine lovers rejoice! New rosé saison collab from Wölffer and Threes Brewing

