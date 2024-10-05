High school sports roundup

FOOTBALL

Sept. 27: Greenport/Southold/Mattituck 32, Southampton 0

For the first time since 2013, the Porters won their first three games of the season. Senior quarterback-safety Michael DeNicola again made a difference on both sides of the ball against the Mariners (1-2) in the Suffolk County League IV game. He ran for two touchdowns (2 and 12 yards) and rushed 82 yards and returned an interception for a third. The Greenport co-captain also completed a pair of two-point conversion passes to senior tight end Taiquan Brumsey. Senior running back Matt McGunnigle ran for 100 yards in 15 attempts, and Chris Palencia added 61 yards in 11 tries, including a 42-yard TD run in the first quarter.

The Porters will try for their fourth consecutive win at Mount Sinai on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Oct. 1: Mattituck 5,

Pierson/Bridgehampton 2

Team captain and senior forward Sean Szczotka, who has 12 goals, tallied twice and added an assist in the League IX home match for the Tuckers (8-1-2, 7-1-1) vs. Pierson (1-7-1, 1-7-1). Corey Dickerson contributed a goal and two assists. Goalkeeper Cris Cuellar scored a goal and made five saves.

In a 2-2 draw at Greenport on Sept. 26, Szczotka broke into double figures for the second successive season and Jackson Case scored for Mattituck. Milton Veliz and Manuel Sanchez tallied for the Porters.

Oct. 1: Greenport 7, Riverhead Charter 1

Juan Vivas Flores connected for two goals as the Porters (4-4-2, 4-4-2) broke out for their highest scoring game of the League IX season. Bryan Sosa, Julian Restrepo, Steven Neri and Nelson Shedrick also found the net in the away match against the Explorers (1-7, 1-7). Goalkeeper Kal-El Marine scored a goal and made three saves. Manuel Sanchez recorded two assists.

Oct. 1: Center Moriches 4, Southold 0

The host Red Devils broke open a close game by scoring three goals in the second half of the League IX match. Goalie Travis Sepenoski produced 11 saves for the Settlers (3-6-1, 3-6-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

Oct. 1: Mattituck 2, Southampton 1

Senior midfielder Casey Szczotka drilled a 40-yard goal in the 10th minute, and Page Kellershon added a breakaway goal in the 25th minute for MSG (5-5 2-4) in the Suffolk VII match. Goalie Emily Manwaring made four saves against the Mariners (3-7, 1-6)

After dropping a 1-0 loss at Glenn on Sept. 26, MSG rebounded with a 3-1 homecoming win over Centereach (0-7-1, 0-5-1) on Sept. 28. Szczotka converted a penalty kick and set up goals by Kellershon and Casey Dickerson. Manwaring had seven saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

Sept. 30: Eastport/South Manor 6,

Greenport/Southold 0

Sophomore goaltender Alison Erwin made 15 saves for Porters (2-7, 2-7) against the Sharks (9-2, 9-2) in a Division II encounter.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sept. 28: Mattituck 25-24-25, Greenport/Southold 20-21-16

Junior Claire McKenzie recorded 13 kills, five blocks and two aces to pace the Tuckers (5-4, 5-4) over the Porters (5-4, 5-4) in the League VII match. Stella Tartaka added 21 assists and four aces. Grace Quinn contributed 10 kills and two aces and Lizzie Fohrkolb had 18 digs. The teams will meet again at Mattituck on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m.