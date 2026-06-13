Blotter: Cops quash row between roommates

Southold Town police received numerous noise complaints during the week from June 1 to June 8, including reports of loud music, noisy prom-goers, fireworks and even a reported gunshot. In addition, officers fielded more than a dozen 911 calls, most made in error. These included “multiple” 911 calls about a single incident, reporting a vehicle displaying “irate” driving and failure to maintain the lane. That driver, a Holbrook resident, was pulled over in Cutchogue and explained to police that she was en route to work as a home health care nurse and “feeling emotional.” No impairment was detected.

The following were also among the 87 reported incidents to which town police responded during the week.

A Laurel woman told police June 1 that her male roommate had punched her on the chin with a closed fist during an argument over her moving out. The roommate was reportedly intoxicated and had been harassing her verbally and knocked over one of her bags while she was packing. Police advised them to stay locked in their respective rooms for the remainder of the night, to which they agreed. No other action was taken.

A Cutchogue resident contacted police June 1 after discovering a bag containing what appeared to be animal remains covered in maggots. Officers advised him the bag was on a private road on private property but that they would try to make contact with the property owner.

Officers executed a notice of trespass June 1 after the property manager of Mattituck Plaza called to report a man sleeping by the dumpsters there.

Detectives were notified and conducted several interviews in Mattituck June 1 after a 19-year-old from out of town called police to report a missing firearm.

Police pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Main Road in Laurel just before 10 p.m. June 1 for traveling with no headlights. After identifying the driver, age 20, police observed an open can of beer and another unopened can in the pouch behind the passenger seat. The driver admitted to have been drinking the beer just before being stopped. Field sobriety tests were administered but showed no impairment. The beers were confiscated and tickets were issued for no headlights, open container and an expired inspection sticker. Police waited at the scene until a friend came to pick up the driver.

Police arrested a Cutchogue man on an outstanding Southold Town Justice Court warrant June 6 after observing him walking along Moore’s Lane in Greenport about 7:30 p.m. Timothy McDonald, 29, was transported to police headquarters, processed and held for arraignment,

Police were summoned to Adams Street in Greenport June 2 on a report that individuals were possible pouring paint into the village sewer system. Responding officers interviewed the owner of a company who said he had been hired to paint the building exterior of the building. He explained that no paint was poured into the drains and workers were simply cleaning off their brushes. Officers confirmed that no sewer grates in the area showed signs of paint having been dumped.

A notice of trespass was issued June 2 to a Greenport man after a local woman reported that he kept passing her house screaming, cursing, and asking if her son was at home, and said he was not welcome at the residence.

Police were called to the North Ferry dock in Greenport June 7, where the ferry manager said a passenger was refusing to pay or speak with staff. Officers used the language line to communicate in Mandarin with the non-English-speaking passenger, who then agreed to pay the fare.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.