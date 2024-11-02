Blotter: Multiple mailboxes struck in Southold

On Oct. 21, a Southold resident reported being the victim of identity theft. The 81-year-old woman received a call from the credit monitoring agency Experian, who told her someone had attempted to open an account in her name, but that the attempt had been flagged and rejected. An Experian representative told her to file a police report. The resident also reported to police that in August, someone gained access to her bank and credit card accounts. She has canceled all her credit cards and put a freeze on her credit report.

On Oct. 21, the Southold Town police marine unit responded to a call of a kayaker in distress. An STP Safe boat was dispatched, and brought the kayaker, a 51-year-old man from Roslyn, to shore at Truman’s Beach.

On Oct. 22, a Greenport man reported being the victim of an online scam on Facebook Marketplace. The victim inquired about a listing of a Riverhead apartment for rent, and was told he’d had to pay three separate fees up front. The 24-year-old complied, using his Zelle account, and after that he was unable to make conduct with the individual who had sought the fees.

On Oct. 23, Southold police marine unit officers and East Marion firefighters responded to a report of a disabled jet ski. An EMFD vessel was dispatched, and towed the jet ski back to shore at Truman’s Beach. The jet ski’s operator, a 23-year-old Greenport resident, told authorities that the battery died and he was unable to get the jet ski to shore.

On Oct. 25, Alexis Suarez of Lynn, N.Y., was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

On Oct. 26, residents on Tuckers Lane in Southold called police to report that a vehicle struck their mailboxes, describing the car as a white Cadillac SUV. Vehicle parts found at the scene belonged to a 2013-2015 Cadillac ATS. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 27, a shopper at the 7/11 in Southold called police to report a male subject in a red bandana unconscious on the floor inside the store. Police arrived and found the man sleeping on the floor, and woke him up. He was unable to provide any identification. The 7/11 store clerk told police that the man “was not a bother to her, so she let him sleep inside the store for approximately one and a half hours,” according to a police report. She declined to press charges of trespassing, police said.

Around 5:30 a.m., also on Oct. 27, the same 7/11 store clerk called police to report that the man in the red bandana, who had allegedly been drinking and was sleeping inside the store just 90 minutes earlier, had just walked out of the store with a single Heineken beer without paying. The police report notes that the individual has no home and travels between Riverhead, Southampton and Southold townships. He denied stealing the beer. The 7/11 store clerk again declined to press charges.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.