Connecticut charter captain found guilty of illegal fishing near Mattituck

Conn. charter boat catch that exceeds the 16.5-inch harvest minimum and winter season legal catch limit of six. (Credit: courtesy photo)

Charter captain Michael Tenedine of East Haven, Conn. was found guilty on Wednesday in Town of Southold Justice Court for poaching protected black sea bass and sailing in the Long Island Sound without a New York license, according to a release by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) police found Mr. Tenedine, 58, in June captaining a Connecticut-cased charter vessel called “Lucky Hook” in the Long Island Sound near Mattituck with paying customers on board.

When DEC officers boarded the charter, in addition to discovering Mr. Tenedine did not have a New York license, they also found he was in unlawful possession of 30 black sea bass during the closed fishing season.

The harvest of black sea bass has been reduced by 10 percent to stabilize the wild population and combat overfishing of the species. In 2023, the state increased the minimum size limit of black sea bass to 16.5 inches. There are also certain fishing seasons and catch limits fishers must abide by in New York.



From June 23 through Aug. 31, anglers are only allowed to harvest three black sea bass. During the winter season — Sept. 1 through Dec. 31 — legal catch limit is six. Overfishing violation fines vary: 1-5 fish are $25 each; 6-25 are $50 each; and over 25 is $100 each.

Southold Town Justice Court Judge Eileen Powers convicted Mr. Tenedine of operating a charter vessel without a permit and unlawful possession of black sea bass, both of which are violations under New York Environmental Conservation Law. Mr. Tenedine was charged over $3,250 in fines and this money will go directly into the state’s conservation fund.

The trial conviction follows District Attorney Ray Tierney’s “Everblue Initiative” — a state and local law enforcement collaboration to protect more than 60% of Suffolk County’s water square mileage.

“We have a duty to protect Suffolk County’s vital ecosystems from disrespect and ruin,” said Mr. Tierney in a news release. “My Everblue Initiative will ensure that future generations will enjoy boating, swimming, fishing, and exploring all that this county has to offer. This conviction is the latest example of what happens to those who selfishly seek to profit off of our natural heritage.”