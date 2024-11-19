North Fork athletes earn post season accolades

Senior QB Michael DeNicola led the Porters to the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. (Bill Landon photo.)

FOOTBALL

Greenport/Southold/Mattituck senior quarterback/safety Michael DeNicola was selected to the All-Suffolk County team and was a first team All-Division selection for his overall performance on both sides of the ball. Senior Brady Woods also was a first team selection.

Seniors James Felakos, who played on the offensive and defensive lines, and Taiquan Brumsey, a defensive and tight end, and junior running back Matt McGunnigle were chosen to the second team All Division squad.

The county’s scholar athlete honors have yet to be announced.

BOYS SOCCER

Greenport

Two Porters earned All-Conference honors: senior midfielder Luis Maye Masin and sophomore midfielder Juan Vivas Flores, while a pair of teammates, senior goalkeeper Kal-El Marine and sophomore defender Matthew Malinowski, were named All-League. The All-County team has not been announced yet.

Senior defender Daniel Rivas was Greenport’s All-County Academic selection.

Greenport, which reached the Southeast Regional, also won the League IX Sportsmanship Award, which is co-sponsored by the Suffolk County Soccer Coaches Association.

Southold

Senior midfielder Gabriel Mendez and junior goalkeeper Travis Sepenoski nabbed spots on the All-Conference team, and junior defender Evan Czartosieski and sophomore midfielder Brandon Moran were chosen to the All-League XI squad.

Senior defender Jacob Steinfeld was Southold’s All-County Academic selection.

Mattituck

Three Tuckers were chosen to the All-Conference team: senior defender Justin Fox, junior midfielder Anthony Soto and sophomore keeper Cris Cuellar. Two midfielders, freshman Connor Searl and sophomore Franklyn Secaida, earned All-League IX honors.

Senior midfielder Peter Ixcotoyac-Krogulec was named Mattituck’s All-County Academic selection.

Suffolk all-star game

Two North Fork seniors were selected to play in the all star games on Wednesday, Nov. 20. They were Southold midfielder Gabriel Mendez, who will play for the Orange team, and Mattituck forward Sean Szczotka, who will compete for the Blue squad.

BOYS GOLF

Mattituck

Seniors Andrew McKenzie (79) and Ben Voegel (83) and freshman Sam Quartararo (83) secured All-Conference honors as they finished in the top 10 at the Suffolk County qualifiers. Senior Rocco Horton, junior Michael Buckley, McKenzie, Voegel and Quartararo were named to the All-League VII squad.

Southold

Junior Glenn Heidtmann earned All-League VII honors.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mattituck

Junior Fiona Dunn and freshman Anna Carter won All-League IV honors, and senior Nyla Nieves earned the team sportsmanship award.

Southold

Judy Anderson, Reagan Treharne and Connie Benson earned All-League IV accolades. Elizabeth Estrada won the team sportsmanship award.