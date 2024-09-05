Football: Porters DeNicola is a key threat on both sides of the ball

(Credit: Robert O’Rourk file photo)

As good as Michael DeNicola is at quarterback, he likely is better on the other side of the ball at free safety.

That’s how good and valuable the senior is for the Greenport/Southold/Mattituck football team.

DeNicola is a double threat on offense, whether he’s passing or running the ball. On defense, he’s a ballhawk who can turn an interception into a touchdown in a matter of seconds.

Such versatility takes special instincts that cannot be easily taught, anticipating not only where the ball is heading, but when to make the move to swipe it. Then DeNicola’s speed takes over as he bolts toward the goal line.

“Every time I talk to a college coach about him, every time I talk to another coach from an opposing team about him, the key word is instincts,” Porters head coach Tim McArdle said. “That kid has the instincts. He understands how to read a quarterback in the backfield, because he is a quarterback. He uses that knowledge. He has an uncanny ability to track the ball and go get it. He is your traditional ballhawk. He’s also a tackling machine.

“He has an uncanny ability to diagnose a play and go after an attack. It’s a huge asset to us. I feel comfortable leaving him back there and letting him handle almost a whole field on his own, because he’s capable of doing it.”

Before getting injured last year, DeNicola demonstrated his versatility, running the offense, which scored 70 points in its opening three games, and running back two interceptions for TDs.

“It’s kind of like field vision, playing football since I was younger, with older brothers, and always trying to beat them,” he said. “I was always trying my best. I think that led me to being able to see the field so well.”

DeNicola enjoyed a career night in a 42-8 victory over Southampton on Sept. 22, 2023. He rushed for three touchdowns, threw for another, returned an interception 67 yards for a fifth TD and registered a two-point conversion. DeNicola ran for 116 yards in nine carries and threw for 105.

His season, however, was cut short when he was blind-sided and suffered a separated left shoulder in the Porters’ fourth game of the season, a 33-0 loss to Babylon Sept. 30.

It wasn’t easy watching from the stands or sidelines as Greenport suffered five consecutive defeats to end last season without their signal caller and defensive playmaker.

“It was a little difficult because how much I loved the sport,” DeNicola said. “I wanted to be back on the field as soon as I could. But I knew last season wasn’t the time to come back and play. But this year, I’m ready to play.

“Injuries happen. It’s all part of the game, but it’s the way you bounce back from it.”

The start of the Porters’ season — they host Port Jefferson Friday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. — can’t come soon enough.

“I’m so excited. I can’t wait to be back playing that first game on our home field,” DeNicola said. “It’s going to feel great.”

With that attitude and talent, it should come as no surprise that the 5-foot-8, 150-pound QB’s teammates hold him in such high regard.

“It’s huge. Healthy, he’s the difference maker,” said senior James Felakos, who will play offensive and defense guard and tackle. “That injury was just devastating. We were running around with people who hadn’t played quarterback. They did their best. But it’s better to have Mike every time.”

Indeed, it is.

“He’s very important,” said junior running back/linebacker Matt McGunnigle. “He holds the team together. When he got injured last season, we just didn’t really know what to do, because you have to know so much stuff as a quarterback.”

Senior Kenny McGunnigle, who will play linebacker, wide receiver and running back, concurred.

“Michael’s extremely vital,” he said. “We don’t really have backup quarterbacks who have experience, especially losing him last year. It was really tough. We had to cycle through a lot of guys, and hopefully we don’t have to do that again this season.”

Senior wide receiver/corner back Luke Weir was one of the guys who filled in.

“I know he’s going to play well,” Weir said. “I have no doubt in my mind that as long as he doesn’t get injured. He will have a thriving season. We definitely took a loss when he got out last year. I’m praying that doesn’t happen again.”

So is DeNicola, who is hoping to enjoy a nice, long senior season.

“To be honest, I’m not really worried about the playoffs right now,” he said. “I’m just trying to go game-by-game and hopefully, at end of the year, we make the playoffs.”