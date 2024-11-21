Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 21, 2024

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Sept. 13, 2024.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

  • Estate of Lois Allen to Brigitte & Jessica Stukonis, 120 Park Road (600-13-5-13.001) (R) $475,000

CALVERTON (11933)

  • Melissa & Roger Martin to Andres Penagos & Tatiana Barreto, 44 Southfield Road (600-79-1-15.037) (R) $585,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

  • Mattituck Farm Holdings LLC to Peconic Land Trust Inc, 7800 Oregon Road (1000-95-4-5.003) (V) $1,000,000
  • Barthel Family Trust to Sheila Izzo, 675 Old Menhaden Road (1000-111-7-21) (R) $932,500
  • Estate of Vlasta Muzinic to Juan Gatica & Oscar Perez, 24480 Main Road (1000-109-3-2.001) (R) $680,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

  • Joseph LaRosa Trust to Joseph & Michele Savino & Salvatore & Rita D’Angelo 475 Inlet Drive (1000-106-2-20) (R) $800,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

  • Sonia Karakash & Pelivanian Family Trust to Judy Gates, 1170 3rd Street (1000-117-7-16) (R) $775,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

  • Elaine & Vito Pucci to Beth Donnelly & John McCabe, 76 Foxglove Row (600-45-6-32) (R) $865,000
  • John Praino Family Trust to Fabian Boch, 468 Hamilton Avenue (600-123-3-1) (R) $600,000
  • Andrew & Pamela Langhorne to Chasity Rivera, 83 Arrowhead Avenue (600-84-1-2.018) (R) $424,000
  • Estate of Helen Senkow to Martin & Ellen Zafonte, 3002 Amen Corner (600-64.02-1-14) (R) $389,500
  • F.N.M.A. to SJSC Properties LLC, 17 Wilson Avenue (600-106-1-1) (R) $295,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

  • 1490 Kenneys LLC to Scott & Jennifer Sousa,1490 Kenneys Road (1000-59-3-17.001) (R) $2,565,000
  • 1345 Long Creek DR LLC to Willow Haven LLC & Joan Patchowsky, 1345 Long Creek Drive (1000-55-3-30) (R)  $916,830

WADING RIVER (11792)

  • Wilmington Trust Co to Luri Investors Inc, 90 Karen Court (600-58-2-1.007) (R) $768,800

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

