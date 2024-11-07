Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: November 7, 2024

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Aug. 30, 2024.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

  • Estate of Mark Kannwischer to Eric Wendt & Brienne Ahearn, 108 Nancy Court (600-16-2-16.001) (R) $660,000
  • Alice & Jack Realty Co LLC to Baiting Hollow Holdings LI LLC, 1651 Edwards Avenue (600-39-1-28.003) (V) $1,600,000
  • Kurt Van DeWetering to Baiting Hollow Holdings LI LLC, 1615 Edwards Avenue (600-39-1-31.001) (V) $150,000

CALVERTON (11933)

  • Stamatis Tsopanidis & Vangelia Zaharakis to William & Patricia Burns, 80 May Drive (600-79-2-4.023) (R) $796,000
  • Jennie Miloski Trust to 2079 River Road LLC, 2079 River Road (600-118-4-2) (R) $630,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

  • Marie & Stephen Weiss to Richard & Ann Askin & Michael & Patricia Askin, 195 Bay Road (1000-116-2-12) (R) $1,900,000
  • James & Nancy Brush to Stephen & Susan Wiseman, 8581 New Suffolk Avenue (1000-116-1-1.002) (R) $1,290,000
  • 27700 Main Road LLC to Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27700 Main Road (1000-102-6-2.002) (R) $950,000
  • Kimberly West to Agriturismo Sannino III LLC, 19105 County Road 48 (1000-96-4-3) (R) $575,000

EAST MARION (11939)

  • Petros & Maria Mamais to BMB Homes Inc, 1900 Gillette Drive (1000-38-2-20) (V) $350,000

GREENPORT (11944)

  • Four Forty Five Realty LLC to William Mok & Gigi Saetia, 123 Sterling Avenue Unit C (1001-3.02-1-3) (R) $1,535,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

  • Barbara Meyer to Rebecca & Robert Amoroso, 32 Big Pond Lane (600-2.01-2-32) (R) &895,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

  • Jeffrey & Mark Wade to Gregory & Lara Lindquist, 1835 Park Avenue (1000-123-2-34) (R) $1,225,000
  • Estate of Despina Markopoulos to Soundview Dr LLC, 605 Sound Beach Drive (1000-99-1-24) (R) $1,200,000

ORIENT (11957)

  • Rita Coutts to 1855 Green LLC, 1855 Greenway East (1000-15-1-10) (V) $520,000

PECONIC (11958)

  • Estate of Anthony Brandi to Michael & Karen Ventura, 1845 Henrys Lane (1000-74-1-7) (R) $875,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

  • PBELL LLC to Robert & Linda Van Grover, 200 Phillips Lane (600-45-2-3.004) (R) $1,840,000
  • J. Petrocelli Development Associates LLC to Maritime Group LLC, 308 Ostrander Avenue (600-127-2-29) (C) $875,000
  • Gale & Robert Walsh to Marguerite Bavaro, 107 Foxglove Row (600-45-6-23) (R) $840,000
  • Diana Acosta to Thomas Kudej & Roxanne Hauldren, 23 Ida Lane (600-46-1-33.026) (R) $764,500
  • Brown Family Trust to Sergio Perez, 610 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-87-2-28)(R) $700,000
  • Catherine L Smith to Theresa & Zachary Standish, 424 Ostrander Avenue (600-127-2-24) (R) $555,000
  • Saw Brothers Homes LLC to Gloria & Erick Flores, 1035 West Street (600-124-1-15) (R) $510,000
  • Brienne Ahearn & Eric Wendt to Medardo Coronel, 328 East 2nd Street (600-129-3-22) (R) $450,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

  • Bernt Svendby & William Cummings to Islay Real Estate Ltd, 10 Thompson Road (700-24-1-24) (R) $10,250,000
  • Erin & Joseph Marra to SaltFarm West 119 LLC, 119 South Midway Road (700-23-2-12) (R) $2,310,000

SHELTER ISLAND heights (11965)

  • David & Theresa Denara to John Needham & Laura Tuthill, 23 Great Circle Drive (700-1-1-41) (R) $2,061,500
  • 10CC LLC to Drew Elphick & Sam MacDougall, 10 Crab Creek Road (700-21-1-64) (R) $1,565,000
  • Gorenstein Investment LP to Christopher Glasser, 15 Tower Hill Avenue (700-6-2-13)(V) $500,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

  • Christopher & Sandra Nuzzi to Linda McDonald & Heidi Craigue, 525 Clark Road (1000-51-3-19) (R) $620,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

  • Jason & Kimberley Roff to Salvatore & Brianna Greco, 74 Maidstone Lane (600-115-1-10.008) (R) $1,200,000
  • Dana Cerbone & Regina Tambasco to Matthew & Sarah Gualtieri, 180 Hidden Acres Path (600-96-1-14.013) (R) $730,000
  • Jeanette Lukert to Matthew Bucaro, 142 Herod Point Road (600-26-3-11) (R) $460,000
  • James & Michelle McQueen to James McQueen, 8 Faye Street (600-32-4-10) (R) $116,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

