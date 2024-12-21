Blotter: Large drones spotted in East End towns

On Dec. 13, Southold police received reports of large drones flying over town. Police officers observed “drones, some flying in zig-zag patterns, near Route 48 and Route 25 in the Mattituck, Cutchogue and Southold areas.” Police used a department issued drone to investigate, “with negative results due to the height/ speed of the drones in question.” Officers are continuing to monitor the area, according to police. The following day, a homeowner on Narrow River Road in Orient reported a daytime sighting of a “large drone” flying overhead, “leaving what appeared to be a smoke trail behind it.” Video of the incident was sent to Southold detectives. Officers are continuing to monitor the area, according to police.

On Dec. 4, the owner of a Carroll Avenue egg stand reported that her cash box had been broken into. The owner showed police surveillance video of a man in a hooded sweatshirt and glasses who got out of a silver/gray Jeep Grand Cherokee, pried open the box, stole the money and drove off, according to authorities. An investigation is ongoing.

On Dec. 9, a 79-year-old Cutchogue woman reported receiving an apparently fraudulent text from her bank stating that a sell order has been placed on Apple stock she owns. She contacted her bank and verified that she did not suffer a financial loss. She told police the value of the stock was “substantial,” but declined to be more specific.

On Dec. 9, a Greenport man reported to police that somewhere between his home and a friend’s house, his Suboxone prescription bottle fell out of his jacket pocket. He told police he searched the entire route without success, and that he needed a police report to get a new prescription at a local pharmacy.

On Dec. 9, a Southold restaurant owner reported two patrons leaving the restaurant without paying for their food or drink. A responding officer was interviewing staff when the couple in question pulled back into the restaurant parking lot. The female appeared intoxicated and was “making up stories,” while the driver, according to police, appeared sober and told the police officer that his passenger had told him she paid the bill before leaving. The bill was settled without further dispute.

On Dec. 10, police received a report of a female sleeping in a vehicle parked in Greenport. A responding officer woke her up and Sarah Michta, 41, of Orient was removed from the vehicle. According to police, she was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, and arrested.

ightOn Dec. 11, Kenneth Biondi, 49, of East Moriches was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

On Dec. 11, a 20-year-old New Suffolk woman reported to police that she was the subject of online harassment by a Farmingville resident she met on the dating app Tinder. According to police, the woman reported being harassed by text and Instagram direct messages and “threatened in person if she ever were to leave.” An extreme risk order of protection application was filed, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

On Dec. 12, a Southold woman, 75, reported being the victim of an online scam. She told police she received an email from an unknown sender, who cited her correct name, address and phone number and claimed to know the woman was viewing pornography. The email further stated that the sender that she had hacked the woman’s phone and viewed her performing a lewd act, and would disseminate the images to all of the woman’s contacts unless she paid $2,000 in bitcoin. The victim knew it was a scam and did not send any money, further stating to police that she does not view pornography. Police advised her not to open emails from senders she does not recognize.

On Dec. 14, a resident of Center Street in Mattituck reported that a Honda Civic was stolen from his driveway overnight. The resident said someone had entered his Ford F150 truck and taken an unknown amount of coins and the keys to the Honda. Detectives were notified. Ninety minutes later, a resident of Peconic Bay Boulevard in Laurel reported a vehicle stolen from the property. The resident told police the car was unlocked with the keys inside. Detectives have been notified.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.