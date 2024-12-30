Daily Update: Safety certification now required for all New York boat operators
Here are the headlines for Monday, December 30.
SUFFOLK TIMES
Safety certification now required for all New York boat operators
In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2024
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Striped bass regulations to remain unchanged
In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2024
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Dec. 28, 2024
NORTHFORKER
Northforker 2024 Top 10! #3 — Beefed Up: Small North Fork farms make a big impact on the meat we eat
SOUTHFORKER
Southforker 2024 Top 10! #3 — Pomodoro Proud
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.