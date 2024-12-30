Daily Update

Daily Update: Safety certification now required for all New York boat operators

By The Suffolk Times

Here are the headlines for Monday, December 30. 

SUFFOLK TIMES

Safety certification now required for all New York boat operators

In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2024

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Striped bass regulations to remain unchanged

In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2024

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER 

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Dec. 28, 2024

NORTHFORKER

Northforker 2024 Top 10! #3 — Beefed Up: Small North Fork farms make a big impact on the meat we eat

SOUTHFORKER

Southforker 2024 Top 10! #3 — Pomodoro Proud

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

