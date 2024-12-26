Daily Update: Striped bass regulations to remain unchanged

Regulations to remain at 1-fish at 28-31 inches. (Credit: courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, December 26.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Striped bass regulations to remain unchanged

Village officials approve Stirling Harbor dredging project

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Safety certification now required for all New York boat operators

Photos: Riverhead elementary students surprised with toys

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Fire on West Neck Road: No injuries reported

NORTHFORKER

Northforker 2024 Top 10! #6 — Under Cover: The art of bringing furniture back to life

SOUTHFORKER

Southforker 2024 Top 10! #6 — Shea’s Technicolor DreamHouse

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.