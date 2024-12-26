Daily Update: Striped bass regulations to remain unchanged
Here are the headlines for Thursday, December 26.
SUFFOLK TIMES
Striped bass regulations to remain unchanged
Village officials approve Stirling Harbor dredging project
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Safety certification now required for all New York boat operators
Photos: Riverhead elementary students surprised with toys
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Fire on West Neck Road: No injuries reported
NORTHFORKER
Northforker 2024 Top 10! #6 — Under Cover: The art of bringing furniture back to life
SOUTHFORKER
Southforker 2024 Top 10! #6 — Shea’s Technicolor DreamHouse
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.