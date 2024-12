Scenes from the 2024 Holiday Stroll in Greenport. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The Stirling Historical Society of Greenport held tours of the village’s historic Victorian homes, with docents dressing for the occasion. The tours were part of last weekend’s first-ever North Fork Holiday Stroll, offering participants a glimpse into several area B&Bs and historical homes, including Sannino B&B and Vineyard, Blue Iris B&B and Arbor View House. Photos by Jeremy Garretson.