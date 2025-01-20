Daily Update

Daily Update: Cutchogue student’s artwork chosen for state MLK exhibition

By The Suffolk Times

Here are the headlines for Monday, January 20.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Cutchogue student’s artwork chosen for state MLK exhibition

Southold Town pay-per-garbage bag program fees to increase March 1

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead and SWR schools opt out of state regionalization plan 

SWR girls squad stays undefeated with come-from-behind win

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island School security set for upgrade: Board of Ed on protection from violence at school

NORTHFORKER

Box Pickleball Container Bar & Kitchen opens in Riverhead

SOUTHFORKER

The Phoenix of Film: You can’t keep a good Hamptons movie house down

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

