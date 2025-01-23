Southold Historical Museum names new executive director

Darren St. George is the new executive director of Southold Historical Museum. (Courtesy photo)

Darren St. George has been named executive director of the Southold Historical Museum following an extensive, months-long search.

The group’s previous director, Deanna Witte-Walker, left the museum in 2024 after 13 years.

Mr. St. George has more than two decades of experience in the historical and non-profit space. His most recent position was with St. George Living History Productions, his family’s business, producing historical entertainment based in Medford.

“I am excited to meet the community,” said Mr. St. George. “As it stands, the museum has been very successful, and I want to continue that momentum right now. I want to get to know everybody on a personal basis, see what they’re most proud of regarding the museum, and how can we enhance the needs of the Southold community.”

One of the 15 buildings at Southold Historical Museum, the late Victorian Ann Hallock Currie-Bell house (Credit: file photo)

Mr. St. George will kick off his tenure at the museum’s annual meeting on Jan. 27.

“It’s the first program I’ve had my hands in coordinating, as well as the first opportunity I’m going to have to see so many members of the board and the volunteers since I interviewed,” said Mr. St. George. “We had a great 2024, and we’re going to be celebrating those accomplishments. But we also have a robust 2025 that we’re excited for.”

Mr. St. George expressed his admiration for the museum’s robust volunteer program.

“What’s been impressive is the assembly of volunteers for the organization,” he said. “The volunteers that I’ve met — what they’re able to accomplish — is extraordinary. I think that’s something that really sets this museum apart from so many others. They appreciate the volunteers. They also give the volunteers an opportunity to thrive and create programs that resonate with the community and bring hundreds, if not thousands, of people together throughout the year. The volunteer collection here really is commendable, and I hope to build on that.”

Mr. St. George’s goals are to connect with the local community and make the town’s history more accessible.

“This is new to me, and so far, I’ve been embraced by the community,” he said. “I’m really, really thankful for everybody taking the time to introduce themselves and say hi, because I want to see what Southold is about and broaden our membership.”

The museum has a number of popular events that will return in 2025, including a Revolutionary War reenactment, an antiques and crafts fair, pickleball tournament and candlelight tour, among others.