Southold officials host public forum on immigration and enforcement policies

Roughly 150 members of the Southold community showed up Thursday to hear officials’ stance on immigration and policing policies. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

As concerns intensify surrounding the implications of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, local officials hosted an information session at Southold Town Recreation Center in Peconic on Thursday. The meeting, attended by roughly 150 area residents, followed an increase in immigration raids across the United States, including New York City, this week.

Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski said the meeting was scheduled after the Town Board received numerous questions from concerned community members about Southold’s immigration and policing policies. “It was decided that this meeting would be helpful for our community to provide exactly what the town’s role is in public safety,” Mr. Krupski said.

President Donald Trump signed 10 executive orders in the first week of his second term pertaining to immigration policy, including effectively ending the 2011 protections restricting federal immigration agencies — such as ICE — from making arrests in schools, churches and hospitals. He also signed an executive order on Jan. 20 prohibiting the issuance of citizenship documentation to U.S.-born infants whose parents lack legal status, putting an end to the centuries-old policy of birth-right citizenship. A federal judge temporary blocked that order on Jan. 23.

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement reported roughly 1,000 daily arrests in the country between Jan. 26 and Jan. 29 on its X account.

Being present in the United States in violation of immigration laws is considered a civil violation, but is not a federal crime unless a previous removal order has been disobeyed or followed by unauthorized reentry, Southold Police Chief Steven Grattan said.

“Entering the United States without being inspected and admitted, i.e., ‘illegal entry,’ is a misdemeanor or can be a felony, depending on the circumstances,” a 2010 ACLU brief noted. “But many undocumented immigrants do not enter the United States illegally. They enter legally but overstay, work without authorization, drop out of school or violate the conditions of their visas in some other way.”

The enforcement of federal immigration laws remains a function of federal agencies — not local police departments, Chief Grattan said.

“In terms of cooperation, we cooperate with other law enforcement agencies,” he said. “We coordinate, we communicate and we provide assistance if needed.”

The chief noted that the Southold Police will not interfere with nor participate in the enforcement of immigration laws but would provide assistance in peacekeeping and traffic control upon request. “We will not actively participate in immigration enforcement,” Chief Grattan said.

He said Southold police officers will not inquire about anyone’s immigration status if they are a victim, witness or seeking general assistance unless the person is arrested or required to provide identification during a criminal proceeding.

“Immigration status should not discourage anyone from reaching out for help,” Chief Grattan said. He added that local police will not detain anyone solely for a civil violation of immigration laws without a judicial warrant.

“If an officer has reasonable suspicion or probable cause that someone has committed a criminal immigration violation, they may temporarily detain the individual and contact federal immigration authorities to verify their status,” Chief Grattan said. A police supervisor would review any detention for a potential criminal immigration violation.

ICE does not have to give local law enforcement any forewarning about immigration raids, Chief Grattan noted. “They have come out here in the past and not said anything to us, and performed a raid and left without ever exchanging any information with the local police department,” he said.

Informing the community about any potential immigration raids, should the Southold Police Department receive that information, is something Chief Grattan said the department would refrain from to prevent “hysteria.”

If ICE agents were to enter the Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District, Superintendent Shawn Petretti said, they would need to identify themselves to security and explain the reason for the visit. The school principal and Mr. Petretti would then be notified and determine if entry is warranted after consulting legal counsel.

In keeping with New York State law and current federal protections, all children regardless of immigration status, have a legal right to a free public education. “At no point in time during our registration process are there any questions about their immigration status [or] the immigration status of their families,” Mr. Petretti said.

The district does not share student information with any outside organizations, according to Mr. Petretti.

Attendees were invited to submit written questions during Thursday’s meeting but officials did not provide an opportunity for comments from the audience. Community members with questions about Southold’s immigration and policing polices were advised by Mr. Krupski to reach out to his office at 631-765-1889 or [email protected].