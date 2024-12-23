Year in review: Chief Steven Grattan sworn in

Steven Grattan (from left) with former Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley, took over as head of the department in October. (Nicholas Grasso file photo.)

Southold Police saw a change of command, with Captain Steven Grattan taking over as chief. A swearing-in celebration kicked off the Oct. 24 Southold Town Board meeting when Captain Steven Grattan’s appointment as Chief of the Southold Town Police Department was formally approved.

Town Supervisor Al Krupski said that Mr. Grattan’s lifelong connection to Southold was a key factor in the board’s decision. Mr. Krupski touted Mr. Grattan’s hometown roots and public service record, stating that the board pursued his promotion because he has an intimate knowledge of the area and its needs.

Mr. Grattan graduated from Southold High School class in 1998. He served as a traffic control officer in town for three years. He has an associate degree from Dean College in Franklin, Mass., and studied at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City.

He entered the New York Police Academy in 2001 and was on the streets along with his fellow cadets following the 9/11 terrorist attack. Mr. Grattan graduated from the academy in 2002 and patrolled the 112th precinct in Queens as part of the station’s burglary team.

He transferred to the Southold Town Police Department on Sept. 12, 2005. During his career in Southold, he was promoted to relief sergeant, then a sergeant in charge of his own squad in 2017. He later became a lieutenant and was promoted to the rank of captain in the department last summer.

Mr. Grattan succeeded Chief Martin Flatley, who retired on June 24. Each board member thanked Chief Flatley for his service and commitment to the community.

Chief Flatley’s retirement is part of a settlement reached in 2022 when the Town Board took disciplinary action against five town employees based on the findings of a two-year investigation into the police department’s handling of community complaints regarding a 2020 retirement party for one of its sergeants which clearly violated state mandated COVID-19 restrictions.

Chief Flatley was suspended indefinitely without pay through the ratification process of the settlement agreement. Captain James Ginas — who retired last July — served as acting chief until Chief Flatley was reinstated in late October 2022.

Chief Flatley apologized to residents for the department’s response. As part of the settlement, he was required to retire on June 24, 2024. The agreement also required a reprimand letter to be permanently placed in his personnel file.

Original reporting by Melissa Azofeifa.