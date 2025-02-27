Community Calendar of Events: Feb. 27, 2025

Pastor Natalie Wimberly inside Greenport’s Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church in 2020. (Credit: David Benthal)

All ages

Sunday, March 8, 4 p.m.: It’s Tea Time with the Rev. Natalie Wimberly at Clinton Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 614 Third St., Greenport. Event in honor of Frances H. Mims. Tickets: $10, adults; $5, children.

Saturday, March 8, 10 a.m.-noon: Needle-Felted Egg Workshop led by artist Michele Miroff in the Hudson-Sydlowski House at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $30, members; $40 nonmembers. Register in advance: hallockville.org.

Art

Friday, March 7, 5-7 p.m.: Art reception for solo exhibition featuring mixed media works by local artist Marta Baumiller, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. Free.

Fundraisers

Wednesday and Thursday, March 12-13, noon-8 p.m.: East End Lions Club hosts Corned Beef & Cabbage (or Flounder) meal at The Clam Bar @ Alize Brewing, 10560 Main Road, Mattituck. Proceeds support high school scholarships, sight-related work and community causes. 50/50 raffle. Takeout and inside dining. Tickets $30; available at the door or reserve at 631-734-5897.

Meetings

Thursday, Feb. 27, 6-7:30 p.m.: The Challenges and Rewards of Policing Our Town with Chief Steven Grattan, Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Outlines the varied roles of the police department. Free.

Tuesday, March 4, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: The Peconic Amateur Radio Club hosts open house at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn more about the world of amateur radio and community service.

Thursday, March 6, 6-7:30 p.m.: ‘Synergy,’ hosted by Southold Anti-Bias Task Force and Southold Town police, at Southold Recreation Center on Peconic Lane. An open and respectful conversation between Southold Town police and community members. Free.

Music

Friday, Feb. 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session, sponsored by Friends of the Library at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Bring your instruments, tapping feet, and listening ears! Musicians of all ages, acoustic musical styles and ability levels welcome. Listeners welcome. Free.

Saturday, March 1, 7 p.m.: ‘An Evening with Gideon D’Arcangelo: Songs Over the Years,’ a solo voice and guitar concert at Poquatuck Hall. Tickets, $20, available at door and in advance. All proceeds go to Poquatuck Hall. Information: poquatuckhall.org.

Sunday, March 9, 3 p.m.: Concert showcasing Gil McLean and the folk music of America and the British Isles, at Floyd Memorial Library. Free.

The natural world

Saturday, March 1, 9-11 a.m.: Winter Bird Walk with Mary Laura Lamont at Granttham Preserve, 4146 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Bring binoculars and a water bottle, and wear weather-appropriate attire. Rain or shine. Suggested donation: $5. Limited space. Reservations required: peconiclandtrust.org.

Friday, March 7, 8-9:30 a.m.: Friday morning birding with Tom Damiani at the Ruth Oliva Preserve (Dam Pond), 10580 N.Y.-25, East Marion. Expecting to see buffleheads, horned grebes and red-breasted mergansers. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Theater

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 28-March 2, 7 p.m.: Mattituck Musical Theater Company presents the musical comedy ‘Once Upon a Mattress’ at Mattituck High School auditorium. Sunday show is a 2 p.m. matinee. Tickets available at the door: $10, adults; $5, students.

The written word

Saturday, March 8, 3 p.m.: Author talk featuring Steve Wick’s novel, ‘The Ruins,’ at Floyd Memorial Library. Follows a police chief trying to solve a murder mystery in 1954 Lindenhurst, Long Island. Free.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Through April: Free house tours of Tuthill House Museum offered by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Exhibitions

Through February: A group show by Good Ground Artists, a group of artisans who produce art of all styles, at Mattituck-Laurel Library’s Art Gallery.

Through March 1: 2025 Elizabeth Richard Memorial Members’ Show ‘LOOK UP’, sponsored by East End Arts, at the Andy Tarshis Fine Art Gallery, 133 East Main St., Riverhead, and 11 West Gallery, 11 West Main St., Riverhead. East End Arts members share their interpretations of the sky. Free. Information: eastendarts.org.

Through early March: Rock, Paper, Scissors, an exhibit featuring artworks by Kaitlin Beebe, Louise Eastman and Peter Treiber Jr. at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library.

Through mid-March: “Great Americans: Selected Paintings (2013-2024)” exhibit by artist and filmmaker Ajamu Kojo, at North Fork Arts Center, 211 Front St., Greenport. Features portraits meticulously crafted using the Mischtechnik style. Opening reception Saturday, Feb. 8, 4:30-6 p.m. Information: northfork-artscenter.org.

Through March: The Art of Joan Curran: A Celebration of Her Portraits, Landscapes and Still Life Works on display at Southold Free Library, upstairs in the Lucy Hallock Folk room. Opening reception, Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1-3 p.m. Visit southoldlibrary.org for exhibit times.

Through April: “The Trilogy of Jazz” at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum. First month of exhibit focuses on the triumphs and history of the Harlem Blues and Jazz Band. Includes light refreshments. Tickets: free, members; $5, nonmembers. RSVP: 631-727-2881, ext. 100. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.