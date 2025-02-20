Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 20, 2025

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Dec. 6, 2024.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

  • Joseph & Christina Arebalo to Geovanny Cepeda, 139 Southfields Road (600-66-2-14.002) (R) $930,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

  • F.N.M.A. to Absolute Overbrook LLC, 10 Overbrook Street (600-13-4-23) (R) $470,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

  • Carolann Dunaske to 610 Eastwood Drive LLC, 610 Eastwood Drive (1000-110-3-12) (R) $1,300,000
  • B. Nicholas Melillo to Shawn & Nicole Andrade, 900 Midwood Road (1000-110-2-18) (R) $869,000
  • John Lademann & Estate of Joan Lademann to 3850 Alvahs Lane LLC, 3850 Alvahs Lane (1000-102-4-3.004) (R) $600,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

  • John Foster to Treasure Pond LLC, 595 Treasure Pond Road (1000-8-2-1) (R) $10,000,000
  • Kenneth & Ranson Hanau to Michael Douglas, 505 Ocean View Avenue (1000-9-11-3.001) (R) $5,500,000

GREENPORT (11944)

  • Mrakovcic Family Trust to Douglas Bradford, 3980 Bay Shore Road (1000-53-6-32) (R) $915,000
  • Sheri Calleo to Sotir Polena & Adrianne Mellos-Polena, 61475 Route 48 Unit B204 (1000-45.01-2-10) (R) $670,000
  • Rupen & Lisa Stepanian to Pasquale Spinello, 61475 Route 48 Unit E203 (1000-45.01-2-31) (R) $605,000
  • 61475 County Road 48 LLC to Pasquale Spinello, 61475 Route 48 Unit C206 (1000-45.01-2-20) (R) $590,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

  • Mark Cohen to Asgard North Fork Properties LLC, 820 Old Salt Road (1000-144-5-15) (R) $4,750,000

PECONIC (11958)

  • Dorothy Soranno to Jarrett Burke New York LLC, 31059 County Road 48 (1000-73-4-3) (R) $1,750,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

  • Holly Chew to Acosta Holdings LLC, 1523 Northville Turnpike (600-44-3-9) (R) $950,000
  • Craig Realty LLC to Anulus Management Inc, 393 Pulaski Street (600-126-1-9) (C) $925,000
  • Theresa Kobylenski Trust to Anna & Vinicio Kralich, 124 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-124) (R) $575,000
  • Anthony Giaime to Steven Rizzo & Terri Lesser, 98 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-98) (R) $547,500
  • Nicholas & Marion Napolitano Family Trust to Joseph & Juanita Fairclough, 302 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.03-1-10) (R) $485,000
  • Carol Vasso Trust to Richard Fierro, 2806 Pebble Beach Path (600-64.02-1-6) (R) $415,000
  • Johanna & Gail Loughran to 3 Cedar Drive LLC, 3 Cedar Drive (600-13-5-17) (R) $340,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

  • Barbara Horgan to Kimberly Noland, 75 Ram Island Drive (700-9-2-2) (R) $2,580,000
  • Estate of Leslie Black-Tawfik to Christine McKenna & John Roe, 10 Crescent Way (700-1-1-87) (R) $1,700,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

  • Soo Living Trust to Shiven Ramji, 265 Cedar Point Drive East (1000-90-3-9) (R) $1,450,000
  • Richard & Kimberly Perry to Mark Cafiero & Michael Schneider, 2305 Glenn Road (1000-78-1-31) (R) $1,356,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

  • Richard & Kathleen Conte to Thomas Gatz & Marianna Garcia, 127 Canterbury Drive (600-115-1-10.073) (R) $1,150,000
  • Ellen Prunella & Jane Poulsen to Jane Poulsen, 8 Oak Lane (600-25-1-17) (R) $180,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

