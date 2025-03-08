Area FDs responding to multiple wildfires

A large plume of smoke from a string of wildfires near Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach. (Chris Francescani/Sunset Beach Films

Sunrise Highway from William Floyd Parkway east to Exit 62 in Westhampton was closed to traffic on Saturday afternoon as multiple area fire departments battle a string of wildfires driven by high winds and dry conditions, according to an alert from the Southampton Town Police Department. Speonk Riverhead Road is also closed.

Large plumes of smoke were visible from Wading River east to Westhampton Beach on Saturday afternoon. Officials are urging travelers to avoid these areas and be aware of potential additional road closures, “due to the ever changing situation.”

Multiple homes were evacuated near Gabreski Airport, according to a press release from the 106th Rescue Wing Fire Department, which also responded to the blaze. “We are actively working with local fire departments to contain the fire and ensure everyone remains out of harm’s way,” 106th commander Col. Jeffrey Cannet said in the statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

[Ed’s note: This story was previously published on Riverhead News-Review.com]