Community center construction to move forward following property study

Proposed community center to be constructed at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Mattituck. (Courtesy rendering)

Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck is likely to begin construction of a community center on one acre of its five-acre property later this year now that an archaeological study has found no Native American or Revolutionary War-era artifacts at the planned site behind the church.

A field investigation of the property was conducted by architect Joe Neitzel of JMN Architects in St. James, who according to Pat Moore of Southold, attorney for the church, is “familiar with the area.” The survey, under the auspices of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, began in January when neighbors raised concerns that there might be historical remains on the site.

Phase 1 of the investigation involved reconnaissance which, according to the state website, includes a literature search, sensitivity study and field investigation.

“Subsurface testing is the major component of this level of survey,” Ms. Moore said, and is required unless the presence or absence of resources can be determined by direct observation or by examination of specific documented references.” She continued, “If no cultural resources are discovered, the survey process is completed.”

The investigation had the potential to delay the construction. “Going back to the old maps, you will see land that was owned by the old families in town. The rest of the property is previously farmed, as was most of Main Road,” said Ms. Moore.

“The recommendation is that no further study is required,” she continued. “The state is reviewing it now and will send recommendations to the town as part of the [State Environmental Quality Review Act] process. Our application [to build the community center] is with the Planning Board, and we hope to get the final determination soon.”

The next step in the project is to submit design drawings to the Southold Town building department. The Suffolk County Health Department and State Department of Transportation must also weigh in, so Ms. Moore estimates ground for the community center could be broken in the late summer or fall.

The planned community center will be a one-story building of 8,000 square feet with a 2,000-square-foot basement. “It’ll be a wood frame building with asphalt shingles to mimic the church building. The roof shingles will look like slate,” said Mr. Neitzel.

After meeting with the Southold Town Architectural Review Board, native plants and grasses were incorporated in the plan. “We wanted privacy between [it] Father Mike’s house so we’ll be putting in cypress bushes and we’re only adding one or two soft lights to the parking lot, which was OK’d by the town,” said church business manager Elaine Villano, who noted that the landscape architect will focus on plants that are deer resistant. “We also presented our plans to the Mattituck Laurel Civic Association and there were no objections,” she said.

It is the church’s hope that more people will come to the church to take part in its programs planned for the community center. “We’ll have faith formation classes for adults and children as well as church gatherings such as a bagel or pancake breakfasts. Our men’s club could meet there as well,” said Ms. Villano.

The church also addressed concerns about six trees that were recently cut down on the property. Ms. Moore explained that they were “older, sicker trees that were going to fall, and they were selectively removed” for safety reasons. She added, “They were trees that could potentially damage the rectory in a storm. The town Planning Board did not object, and we did not have to get a permit. We also had to worry about insurance. It was normal maintenance.”