Greenport trustee candidates debate village issues

Five candidates are vying for two open seats on the Greenport Village Board. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Five candidates vying for two open seats on the Greenport Village Board of Trustees came together at Greenport High School last Thursday for a debate sponsored by the newly-formed Greenport Civic Association.

Hosted by the group’s president, Carol Lindley, and co-sponsored by the Greenport Business Improvement District, the forum was moderated by North Fork Audubon Society president Peggy Lauber. The candidates include current Deputy Mayor Mary Bess Phillips, current trustee Julia Robins, interior designer and general contractor Roric Tobin, Margaret Rose de Cruz, a holistic health professional, and Greenport firefighter Scott Hollid.

The discussion began with each candidate introducing themselves.

Ms. De Cruz was born in Philadelphia to an Irish mother and Filipino father, who both worked in the health care, and said she ran a holistic health care practice before moving to Greenport.

“I learned to care deeply about people. I was always very sensitive to people’s needs and suffering, and I love animals and nature.” She said she “fell in love” with Greenport and moved decided to move there. “I would like to preserve its special qualities: the people, the industries we have here and our nature.”

Mr. Hollid said he’s been living in the village for nearly a quarter century and is the father of two young children attending Greenport Elementary School. The stay-at-home dad has been volunteering with the fire department for 15 years.

“I feel like this community needs some direction that will go in a forward place, where we can all benefit from the things that can happen.”

Mr. Hollid added that he also serves as the treasurer and secretary of the volunteer department. “I just have a deep love of the East End,” he said.

Ms. Phillips said she is seeking re-election to “improve our infrastructure, including the wastewater treatment plant, electric grid, water and road departments. I intend to protect natural resources like Moores Woods, Silver Lake, Mitchell Park and Peconic Bay to ensure access to our community.”

Ms. Robins said she is a former general contractor and real estate agent who as a Trustee has served as liaison to the village’s electric, sewer and water utilities, the Business Improvement District and the carousel committee, among others.

“There are many challenges that we face. Our infrastructure, utilities, sewer, roads and sidewalks are all in need of improvements. We lack secure housing for the workers — our first responders and families that are so important to our community,” she said. “I will continue to be a steward for the village to use my knowledge and experience to serve and protect Greenport.”

Mr. Tobin said that he and his husband moved to Greenport five years ago and have lived on the North Fork for more than a decade.

“We fell in love with it and we knew that this is where we want to be. We did not come here to change it. We came here to enjoy it and make sure that it continues for the future,” he said. He pledged to bring, “transparency, direction and action,” to the board and support existing businesses while working to attract new ones. “Yes, we want the businesses that are in Greenport to represent the historic character and charm we love, but vacant businesses don’t do anyone any good,” Mr. Tobin said. “We need to have some direction there and some action there, so that we can have the village that we love survive for decades to come.”

Accomplishments and priorities

Ms. Lauber asked the incumbents about their accomplishments and regrets.

Ms. Phillips highlighted the 2010 sewer upgrade, restructuring of the Mitchell Park debt, and the 2022 to 2023 building moratorium. She said her biggest regret is the delay in the Mitchell Park bulkhead repair.

Ms. Robins cited her work with the village BID during the pandemic, the 2015 Tall Ships festival and supporting the East End Seaport Museum. She also pointed to the lack of progress on the bulkhead repair and emphasized the need for sewer upgrades.

For the challengers, Ms. Lauber asked about their top priorities.

Mr. Hollid pointed to infrastructure and affordable housing. “If we don’t maintain our infrastructure, we’ll be forced into a reactive rather than proactive position.”

Mr. Tobin focused on the need for sewer expansion. “We need a 20-year vision statement, so developers understand our expectations.”

Ms. De Cruz emphasized village unity, additional accessory dwelling units to increase affordable housing opportunities, and clean water. “We have a wonderful community, but not everyone connects with each other or with government.”

Balancing residents and businesses

Candidates were asked how they would balance the interests of year-round residents with the demands of seasonal business economy.

Ms. Phillips and Ms. Robins acknowledged tensions but emphasized improved communication, highlighting the BID’s new outreach efforts.

Mr. Tobin suggested paid parking for visitors while keeping it free for residents. “We need to generate revenue in ways that don’t hurt locals.”

Mr. Hollid advocated for a middle ground. “We need to find a balance that benefits everyone.”

Ms. De Cruz suggested deeper discussions with businesses. “I’d love to see dancing events to bring more locals to restaurants in the winter.”

Sewer infrastructure

Ms. Lauber then asked, referring to a recent sewer failure, “how can we establish proper planning to prevent a potential crisis and create a long-term solution?”

Ms. Robins stressed the need for capital plans and partnerships with Southold Town.

Mr. Tobin called for decisive action. “We need a concrete five-to-ten-year plan. If bonding is necessary, let’s get it done.”

Ms. De Cruz prioritized inspections. “We need to assess the condition before fixing anything. Then we can raise money accordingly.”

Mr. Hollid warned about overcrowded rentals burdening village infrastructure. “We need enforcement to prevent housing from being overtaxed.”

Ms. Phillips assured the public that sewer planning is underway. “There’s been more activity than the public realizes,” she said.

Managing village assets

Candidates were asked how to maintain and, where appropriate, monetize key village assets including the marina, the carousel and Moores Woods.

Mr. Tobin criticized a lack of organization. “We need full staffing and new revenue sources like monetized parking.”

Ms. De Cruz admitted she felt unprepared on the issue but supported small usage fees.

Mr. Hollid emphasized maintenance and proper operation. “We need to ensure our facilities are maintained in a way that benefits the community.”

Ms. Phillips reminded everyone that “maintenance requires funding,” explaining that carousel fees historically went toward paying Mitchell Park’s debt.

Ms. Robins, a former carousel liaison, noted that the ride is the village’s second-largest revenue generator, and that village officials hope to re-open it by Memorial Day. She stressed that grants are necessary for maintaining village assets.

Affordable housing

Candidates were asked how the village could enable affordable housing development.

Ms. De Cruz supported ADUs but opposed zoning changes, arguing that affordable housing should be built on already-cleared land.

Mr. Hollid admitted uncertainty. “Honestly, I don’t know if affordable housing is in reach anymore in Greenport.”

Ms. Phillips suggested working within Southold Town’s housing program.

Ms. Robins favored multi-unit condo-style housing connected to the village sewer.

Mr. Tobin emphasized funding. “We need new revenue streams to support affordable housing without raising taxes.”

Tax policy

Ms. Lauber closed by asking whether the village should consider raising taxes, noting they had not kept pace with the East End economy.

Ms. Robins said tax increases “may be needed” but added that grant funding is crucial.

Mr. Tobin called tax hikes a last resort, preferring to explore other revenue streams first.

Ms. De Cruz was open to raising taxes if necessary.

Mr. Hollid suggested more support from Southold Town. “As a village resident, I don’t feel like I pay enough to the village compared to Southold Town.”

Ms. Phillips encouraged residents to review the preliminary budget and attend public hearings.