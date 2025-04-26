Blotter: Wood pile thief strikes twice

On April 15, A Southold man reported the theft of four piles of wood from a wood stand at his Main Road property. He told police a silver sedan pulled up outside his house and a man who looked about 60 got out and took the wood, which was valued at $20. The complainant stated there was no money in the cash box and that he has “trail cameras” set up that captured the incident. Unable to retrieve the footage immediately, police will continue to investigate. Another resident of the property posted about the incident and received a Facebook response from someone saying they may know who the thief is. The next day, April 16, the same resident called police again to report a recurrence involving the same silver sedan and the same man, wearing the same clothes as before. This time, police were able to observe video of the man removing another $25 worth of wood from the stand without paying. Both incidents occurred around 9:45 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

On April 17, a Scarsdale, N.Y., resident called Southold police to report what he believed to be a human bone washed up on the beach. Police responded and determined that the bone was that of an animal.

On April 18, a Greenport man called police to report the theft of two clear plastic recycling bins containing trash from outside his residence. He told responding officers the thief was driving a blue Buick with a piece of red material hanging out of the trunk. Police located the vehicle headed westbound on Route 25 near Southold Fish Market and stopped the driver, who said he thought the bins, which were not specifically marked for recycling, were being discarded. The bins and contents were returned.

A Cutchogue resident called police April 18 to document having received a fraudulent check from a person named “Edward” in payment for a camper he was selling on Craigslist. After several message exchanges, “Edward” mailed the seller a check for $17,000 and said he would come to pick up the camper, but didn’t specify when. The seller was subsequently told by both Bank of America and Suffolk Federal Credit Union that the check was fraudulent. Since he is still in possession of the camper and has suffered no financial loss, police told the man to cease communication with “Edward” and call them if anything further occurs.

On April 19, at about 12:51 a.m., a police office on patrol observed a vehicle failing to maintain its lane of travel eastbound on Route 25, and pulled over the driver, 25-year-old Carlos Monzon Trigueros of Peconic. Upon further investigation, Mr. Monzon Trigueros was found to be under the influence and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.