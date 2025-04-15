Greenport Village officials prep 2026 budget

Greenport Village officials hosted a public meeting to discuss its fiscal year 2026 budget last Thursday. The proposed budget calls for a tax rate increase of 8.93%.

According to Greenport Village treasurer Adam Brautigam, if officials were to keep the same tax rate from fiscal year 2025, the village would collect roughly $75,000 less in fiscal year 2026.

“So out of this 8.93% increase, approximately 6% of it is just to get us back to where we were for this current fiscal year,” he said. “The remaining 2.9% increase is available to the village without piercing the [New York State] tax cap.”

The village contributes a share towards municipal employees’ retirement accounts, based on salary levels and other factors. Mr. Brautigam said that the New York State average retirement return on investments has a significant impact on these rates.

“Basically, the lower the return on their investments, the higher the rates are. So this year, we’re seeing an increase to the retirement statement,” he said. “Apparently, New York State retirement is thinking they’re not going to see as much return on their investment as they had in previous years.”

Insurance premiums have also increased. While the specific rates vary, the average uptick is 11%. The fire department’s insurance had an estimated renewal increase of approximately 20%.

“The village pays hundreds of thousands of dollars every year for insurance,” Mr. Brautigam said. “So an 11% increase is definitely relevant to the overall budget.”

The village has taken on a significant amount of new debt this year. The general fund has about $400,000 of new debt.

“Of this $400,000, $263,000 is short term, and will be due in full in the new fiscal year. That pertains to [a portion of] the Mitchell Park bulkhead as well as the North Ferry project,” Mr. Brautigam said. “The remaining $137,000 of debt is long term, so you’ll see that reoccurring every year. That was for the paving and sidewalks as well [a portion of] the bulkhead.”

There were a handful of upgrades for village computer systems, including new software for the treasurer’s office and data storage and inventory software for the town in general.

The village is also implementing a new income stream in the form of paid parking. This initiative should bring in about $125,000 in 2026, depending on when it’s rolled out.

“I’m eager to see these signs go up. I hope the board can see the potential revenue here.” Mr. Brautigam said. “Parking is a big deal. We have tentative plans to install the signs on Front and Main streets again this year. And while I can understand the board’s hesitation on the other zones, I hope everyone can see the financial benefits to the village,” of the paid parking program.

Other new revenue sources include the miniature railroad, which is anticipating generating approximately $100,000 in its first year that as a fully operational attraction.

“This number was calculated with the assistance of the Rotary Club after several meetings where we discussed hours of operation, average riders, ticket prices, etc.,” Mr. Brautigam explained.

The Greenport Fire Department budget will increase 3.36% or about $44,000, which is higher than the 2.37%, 10-year average increase. The higher budget will be funded mostly through increased property taxes.

“We want, as a fire department and village, to be proactive in our budgeting style, rather than reactive,” said village fire chief Albie de Kerillis. “Our reliance on debt for improvements to our daily budget does not allow this. What we need at this point is an increase in the budget that starts us on the path to a sensible and stable budget that keeps pace with inflation and the cost of living.”

The village is not anticipating a large increase in revenue coming from the recreation department.

“It’s important to note that boating is a luxury, and in times of uncertainty, expensive hobbies are the first to go,” Mr. Brautigam said. “I did feel like it was important to be quite conservative in projections from all of our recreation departments — that includes the marina, the carousel, the campground, etc. I don’t believe we’ll see a decline in recreational revenue, but I’m also not anticipating increases like we’ve seen in the past, either.”

According to Mr. Brautigam, there has been a steady rise in residential water use, while commercial water consumption seems to be leveling off over the last few years. One significant change for the fiscal year of 2026 is an increase in rates from the Suffolk County Water Authority.

“We did raise the cost of water by approximately 2% in July of 2024. The projection from our rate study suggested a 12% increase for three consecutive years, followed by 2% increase for two consecutive years,” he said. “As per the mayor and the board, we only increased the water fees by 2% while using the water fund savings to offset the difference. This was done to keep prices as low as possible for as long as possible for the consumer.”

Starting this year, the treasurer is proposing increasing the water fees by 12% as recommended per the previous rate study.

“A 12% increase in fiscal year 2026 will still not be enough to cover our expenses,” Mr. Brautigam cautioned. “In addition to that, the water department will need a new work truck in the very near future.”

The biggest change to the sewer fund is approximately $8,000 in new debt this year for major repairs at the wastewater treatment plant.

“Similarly to the water fund, I will be proposing to the board that we increase the sewer rates. This is related to the rate study that called for an 18% increase year over year for three years,” he said.

The revenue from the increase will be used to bolster sewer fund reserves.

Both revenue and expenses related to the electric department are expected to go up this year as well.

“The light department has had an extensive wish list this year, of which we were able to accommodate most of it,” the treasurer said. “That included the two bucket trucks, maintenance to the grounds of the plants, concrete work, etc. We’re not planning any large purchases for the electric department in the new fiscal year, besides a few transformers that Mr. [Doug] Jacobs has requested.”

This increase amounts to approximately $39,000, which will be taken for general fund operations and allocated entirely to the fire department.