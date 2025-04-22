(Credit: courtesy image)

It’s Earth Day! Celebrate today and this weekend on the North Fork with these events from local environmental groups.

Global Warming and Climate Change with Jack Gibbons

On Tuesday, April 22, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Mattituck-Laurel Library, Jack Gibbons will give an engaging presentation on the pressing issue of climate change, its impact on our planet, the consequences of inaction and the solutions available to address this crisis. Those interested can register at the free event at mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Gardening for Change: Earth Day Action Meeting North Fork environmental groups will gather at the Unitarian Universalists of Southold Meeting Hall (51900 Main Road) Tuesday, April 22, at 6:15 p.m. to provide information regarding exciting volunteer opportunities. Following these short presentations, president of the North Fork Environmental Council Mark Haubner will moderate an open panel of local experts, which will discuss practical and inspiring environmental advice to change the world one step at a time.

An Earth Day celebration that embraces nature

Quogue Wildlife Refuge (3 Old Country Road) is hosting an Earth Day celebration Saturday, April 26, from noon to 3 p.m. The event features guided birding walks, live animal presentations, fun crafts, environmental exhibitors and the potential for self-guided kayaking and canoeing on Old Ice Pond. The celebration, completely free, will run rain or shine.

Discover the Night

On Saturday, April 26, from 6 p.m. to midnight, the Custer Institute and Observatory (1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold) will host an event celebrating both Earth Day and Dark Sky Week. Beginning with guided walks through the ReWild native garden, the celebration will move indoors at 7 p.m. for tours of the observatory. At 8 p.m., Randall DiGiuseppe will give an outdoor presentation on the multitude of galaxies we can see in our night sky. From 8 p.m. to the end of the event at midnight, Custer Observatory will give guided tours of the night sky. Registration is recommended at custerobservatory.org due to limited seating. Suggested donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children under 16 help support the observatory.