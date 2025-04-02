(Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

With warmer days ahead, the East End Seaport Museum and Town of Southold Recreation Department are once again offering job opportunities for aspiring lifeguards and swim instructors living on the North Fork.

Sarah Sands, chair of the museum’s board of trustees, said in an emailed statement that it has been a long-standing tradition for the organization to provide at least two scholarships for local teens to cover the expense of certified lifeguard or water safety instructor courses — which can cost up to $400.

After word got out about the scholarship program last year, several community members reached out to the museum directly to provide funding for additional scholarships. Ms. Sands said the museum was pleasantly surprised this winter with two more donors emerging to help provide funding for eight scholarships this year.

Janet Douglass, Southold Town recreation supervisor, said the rising costs of training and certification classes can seem “daunting,” however, the East End Seaport’s scholarships have opened doors for many young residents.

“Being a lifeguard or swim instructor is not only a great away to give back to your community, but also an opportunity to earn a competitive wage while making your resume and job application stand out,” Ms. Douglass said. “Lifeguards and swim instructors are vital to keeping our community safe at our beaches and on our waterways. It is also an opportunity to work on one of the best — if not the best — spot on the North Fork: the beach!”



Scholarship applicants must be strong swimmers who reside in Southold, at least 16 years old, and submit an essay describing instances when they acted with maturity or responsibility or detailing their personal connection to the local community’s marine heritage.

The deadline to apply for the lifeguard scholarship is Friday, April 11, and all completed applications and essays can be emailed to [email protected]. Those awarded scholarships will be recognized at the East End Seaport Museum’s season opening event on Thursday, May 22.

The scholarship can be redeemed at any of Peggy Tuttle’s 2025 American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Courses or Water Safety Instructor courses at the School of Fish in Rocky Point. For a complete list of course dates, contact the Town of Southold’s Recreation Department at 631-765-5182 or visit SoutholdTownNY.gov/portal.