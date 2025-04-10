North Fork robotics team to return to Worlds

Support Team R.I.C.E. 870 by purchasing a paper fish from one of the members or at Southold Fish Market, Wego Fishing Bait and Tackle or Daisy’s Gifts and Varieties. (Credit: courtesy photo)

The North Fork’s robotics team, Team R.I.C.E. 870, has once again secured an invitation to the world championship competition in Houston, Texas, April 16-19. The team last participated in 2023.

Formed in 2002 by Southold High School faculty member Tony Kryl, Team R.I.C.E. added members from Greenport High School in 2015 and Mattituck this year. The name “R.I.C.E.” stands for respect, integrity, compassion and equity — values the team feels strongly about. For the last 11 years the robotics team has been helmed by coaches Christine Schade and Bob Gammon.

“One of the things we go by is effort equals results,” said Ms. Schade. “They learn a lot about themselves, that you can always push yourself just a little bit harder. It helps them learn that hard work pays off.”

Dedication is required to pursue robotics. Team meetings are held after school and run for several hours.

“During the build season, which is January through March, the kids on the Build Team are there from 3 o’clock in the afternoon until about 9:30, 10 o’clock every night,” said Ms. Schade. “So if you’re from a neighboring school and you’re part of the Build Team, your parents are picking you up at 10 o’clock at night.”

The “game” at this year’s championship is Reefscape. The action consists of two tasks: one part is placing PVC “coral” on a piece of structure, and the other is removing playground balls of “algae” and dropping them in a container. The tasks are released in January, and the team has until March to design and build their robot. While there are height and weight restrictions on the build, the rest of the design is open.

“I believe this is our sixth trip to the World Championships. We were there two years ago in 2023 we were there in 2022 and a few years prior to that. This community has always shown their support to our kids,” said Ms. Schade. “They’re going to be one of 600 teams worldwide. The lessons that they learn through this trip are part of a lifetime of memories that will be created as we head to Houston.”

Because this year’s game is water-based, team members were given paper fish to sell for a minimum donation of $10. Fish are available at Southold Fish Market and from the members.

“People can put their name on a fish. They can write a message to the team, and then we are going to place them in our schools so that the kids can see that they are supported,” said Ms. Schade.