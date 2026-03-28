Blotter: Suspicious individuals spotted in Peconic neighborhood

The following are among the incidents to which Southold Town police responded from March16 to March 23:

Suspicious persons in the area brought police to Henrys Lane in Peconic on March 17 after a resident reported that a white man had entered his property without permission and proceeded to the backyard. Surveillance video showed a man wearing camo pants, a reflective vest and what appeared to be a utility hat with a headlamp entering his property through the gate. No known nuisance permits had been filed nearby, so officers emailed patrol in an effort to determine whether the individual was a utility worker. At the same time, the complainant’s neighbor reported a different individual, clad all in black, behaving suspiciously in the area, “walking backwards” and “eyeing” passing vehicles, then walking into the woods further down the road. Police canvassed the area but did not locate either subject.

Police received several complaints from people who received promotional flyers in their mailboxes from an area landscaping company. In response, police called the number on the flyer on March 17 and spoke with a Hampton Bays man, telling him it is a federal offense to place unstamped mail in USPS-approved mailboxes. The man apologized, saying he had been unaware of that regulation. Police issued a warning and advised the man that if it were to recur there would be “repercussions.”

A Mattituck man called police on March 17 to report that while driving on Sound Avenue he was struck by another vehicle attempting to exit a parking lot, which immediately left the scene. Responding police found that his vehicle sustained “significant” damage to the wheel well and rear quarter panel. The other vehicle later returned to the scene and was identified by the caller, who pointed out its substantial front end damage to officers. When the suspect exited his vehicle and entered a nearby building, police followed, requesting he step outside for an interview. The suspect allegedly admitted to the accident and to leaving the scene. Investigation that followed allegedly found the suspect, identified as Zachary Cantner of Aquebogue, 36, to be intoxicated. Mr. Cantner was arrested, transported to headquarters for processing and held for arraignment.

A driver from Flanders was pulled over by police on March 19 after an anonymous report of a westbound vehicle driving on the white fog line on Middle Road near Boisseau Avenue in Southold. The driver told the officer he had been trying to avoid potholes in the roadway. No signs of impairment were detected.

Police received another report on March 19, this time of a westbound vehicle failing to maintain its lane on Main Road near Wickham Avenue in Mattituck. Officers located the cited vehicle running and parked along the shoulder in a “No Stopping Anytime” zone, with the driver standing outside. The driver admitted to having struck a stop sign with his passenger side mirror at an unknown location. An investigation ensued and Kelly Magee of Baywod, N.Y., 59, was found to allegedly be under the influence of drugs/narcotics and was placed under arrest.

An officer on patrol March 21 observed a vehicle swerve multiple times over the double yellow and white fog lines on Main Road near New Suffolk Road and pulled it over. The driver was identified as Marvin Jimenez Hernandez of Laurel, 32. A passenger in the car was observed to be asleep. During the investigation, Mr. Jimenez Hernandez was allegedly found to be intoxicated, and was subsequently arrested, processed and held for arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.