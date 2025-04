(Credit: Jeremy Garretson)



The Greenport Business Improvement District ninth annual Egg Roll and children's egg hunt went off without a hitch at Mitchell Park Saturday.













“I’m going wild!” said one young participant right after the countdown hit zero. Kids aged 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 waited patiently — somewhat — for the ribbon to be lifted so they could fill their Easter baskets themselves ahead of the holy holiday on Sunday.