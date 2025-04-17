Real Estate Transfers: April 17, 2025

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Feb. 2, 2025.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

Mary McElderry to Stephen & JoAnn Basso, 35 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.02-1-183) (R) $640,000

CALVERTON (11933)

Arthur Binder to Yan Wang & Zhe Yuan, 291 Deep Hole Road (600-100-2-19.011) (R) $1,650,000

Helen Ruskowski Trust to Cole Montefusco & Lauren McGuire, 47 Timber Drive (600-97-1-75) (R) $570,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

David Winkler & Lynn Johnson to Fred Smith, 2000 Beebe Drive (1000-103-3-7) (R) $1,200,000

Alexandra Small to Michael King & Sophie Farigoul, 3900 Alvahs Lane (1000-102-4-3.002) (R) $885,000

GREENPORT (11944)

Daniel & Suzanne Diviney Trust to Todd Gorlewski & Rachel Zak, 6 Oyster Point (1001-7.01-1-6) (R) $990,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

K & J Farm Adventure LLC to 1146 Main Road Jamesport LLC, 1146 Main Road (600-68-1-9) (C) $950,000

Stafilias Family Trust & Maria Kober to Maria & Raymond Kober, 25 Doug Lane (600-91-3-10.002) (R) $417,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

Kathleen D’Angelo to Nicholas Augello & Jessica Chandler, 490 Luptons Point Road (1000-115-11-20) (R) $1,048,000

Alfred & Lisa Tesiny to Eric & Sabina Firestone, 1275 Gabriella Court (1000-108-4-7.036) (R) $999,000

Casmo Carucci to County of Suffolk, Middle Road (1000-108-2-5.004) (V) $726,400

ORIENT (11957)

Grace & Samuel Pilcer to Route 48 Partners LLC, 25105 Main Road (1000-18-3-12.001) (R) $800,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

Youngs Farm Associates LP to Rubys Boots LLC, 3652 Sound Avenue (600-17-4-3.001) (V) $8,250,000

Kroemer Avenue Associates LLC to Frank Fisher Trust, 46 Kroemer Avenue (600-119-1-32.002) (C) $2,900,000

Janice Berthoud to James & Kathleen Asmus, 8 Mallard Court (600-4-4-12) (R) $1,050,000

Robert & Sandra Noble Trust to Martin & Judith Cohen, 60 Smugglers Path (600-8-2-10.013) (R) $875,000

Don & Sharmini Jayamaha to Glendy & Verner Mazariegos-Mencho, 58 3rd Street (600-128-5-17) (R) $460,000

Moonarcher LLC to Jairo Porix, 35 Oakland Drive South (600-65-4-11) (R) $450,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

William Cummings & Bernt Svendby to 133 South Midway LLC, 133 South Midway Road (700-23-2-14) (R) $4,125,000

Jerome Zisfein & Ronnie Salzman to Matthew & Corinne Blake, 45 South Menantic Road (700-22-2-14) (R) $1,500,000

SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)

Mazzeo Living Trust to Laura Bowles & Robert Reilly, 36 Gardiners Bay Drive (700-1-2-76) (R) $3,100,000

Eugene Fuller Trust to Balo Designs LLC, 8 Pennys Path (700-17-2-47) (V) $525,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

David DeFriest & Shirley Danowski to Bradford & Sabrina Born, 51320 Route 25 (1000-70-2-4) (R) $950,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

Diane Dieterich & Carol Graff to Jamie Soyos & Lubia Pixtun, 76 Bayberry Road (600-51-1-13) (R) $575,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)