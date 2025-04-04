Weekly Sports Roundup: Tuckers lax squads off to promising start to seasons

(Bill Landon photo)

GIRLS LACROSSE

April 1: Rocky Point 18, Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 8

Juniors Gianna Calise scored four goals and Page Kellershon added three as the Tuckers (1-2, 0-1) lost their Suffolk County Division II opener at home. Grace Quinn also found the net for Mattituck. Kylie Lamoureux paced the Eagles (2-0, 1-0) with seven goals and two assists, including her 100th career goal.

Mattituck will host Elwood-John Glenn at Southold on Thursday, April 3, at 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

March 31: Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 7, Bellport 6

Rafa Finnerty scored his only goal in overtime to boost the Tuckers (2-0) to a non-league victory. Justin Fox had a hand in six of the tallies, with three goals and three assists. Rocco Horton also had a hat-trick against the Clippers (0-2).

In Mattituck’s season opener on March 26, Fox registered his first hat-trick of the season while assisting on another goal in a 5-2 non-league win over Riverhead. Goalie Andrew McKenzie was outstanding in the net, saving 21 of 23 shots.

The Tuckers will begin their Division II campaign at Port Jefferson on Friday, April 4, at 4:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

March 31: Bridgehampton 13, Greenport 0

Greenport’s first varsity game in almost two years resulted in a League VIII loss at the Killer Bees. Brothers Kai and Finn Alversa teamed up to strike out 11 batters while allowing two hits.

One of the more interesting local matchups of the season is set for next week, as the Porters host Southold on Monday, April 7, at 4 p.m. They play at the Settlers on April 9 at 4:30 p.m. before returning home to face their rivals on April 11 at 4 p.m.

March 31: Babylon 12, Mattituck 0

Gavin McDonnell and Cavallo combined for 12 strikeouts en route to a no-hitter in the League VI opener for both teams. Jake Ostertag went 4-for-4, clubbing two home runs while driving in four runs.

After playing at Pierson on Wednesday, the Tuckers will host Port Jefferson Friday at 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

March 28: Mattituck 5, Hauppauge 2

The Tuckers rolled to a 3-0 non-league record. They started the season on the right foot, with a 5-2 victory over host Patchogue-Medford on March 25 before defeating Deer Park the next day at home, 6-1.

March 27: Southold/Greenport 6, Middle Country 1

The Settlers won their first two non-league matches of the season, including a 4-3 decision over Middle Country on March 25.

A match of interest next week will put Southold against host Mattituck on Thursday, April 10, at 3:30 p.m.