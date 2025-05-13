2025 John May Mile & 5K at Peconic Landing

The rain held off for a dry 19th Annual John May Mile & 5K Saturday. Previous run winner and son of John May, Jack May of Guilford, Vt., took first place in the men’s division with a time just over 18 minutes. Melissa Rockwell of Orient won first in the women’s division crossing the finish line just 20 minutes and 16 seconds after the start. Times and race results were handled by elitefeats.

The event raised just under $28,000 for the Greenport Fire Department, bringing the grand total benefit to the department over the years to almost $400,000.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

1 | 33 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Two runners. The one to the left wears a light blue shirt and shorts, with a light brown jacket tied around their waist. The one to the right wears a navy tank top and black pants. Behind the runners are more participants closing in on the finish line.

After the race, Peconic Landing officials and politicians including county Legislator Catherine Stark, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni, Congressman Nick LaLota and local politicians honored Thomas Murray of Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital with the Older American Champion Award.