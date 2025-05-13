Community

2025 John May Mile & 5K at Peconic Landing

By The Suffolk Times

The rain held off for a dry 19th Annual John May Mile & 5K Saturday. Previous run winner and son of John May, Jack May of Guilford, Vt., took first place in the men’s division with a time just over 18 minutes. Melissa Rockwell of Orient won first in the women’s division crossing the finish line just 20 minutes and 16 seconds after the start. Times and race results were handled by elitefeats.

The event raised just under $28,000 for the Greenport Fire Department, bringing the grand total benefit to the department over the years to almost $400,000.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

Two runners, one in a green T-shirt and black shorts, the other in a white tank top and yellow shorts, run for the finish line. Trees are just beginning to sprout leaves behind them.
A young man running. He wears a white long-sleeve shirt, burgundy shorts, sunglasses, and slate-blue sneakers. Far behind him is a group of other marathon participants.
A man running. He wears a dark grey long-sleeve shirt, grey pants, and sunglasses. Behind him is a line of hedges and a tree.
A runner, wearing a green baseball cap that's backwards, a navy T-shirt, light blue shorts and white sneakers, and carrying a red water bottle. Behind him are for people; two are walking in the background, wearing white and grey; one is walking a dog and wears a purple rain coat; and the third is hunched over, wearing a yellow shirt and black shorts, appearing to be catching his breath.
Two runners cross the finish line. The one to the left wears a light blue shirt and shorts, with a light brown jacket tied around their waist. The one to the right wears a navy tank top and black pants. To the right of the two runners, people celebrate the finish line. Behind the runners are more participants closing in on the finish line.
A runner, wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and grey sneakers. Behind him is a hedge-row and a parked golf cart.
A young girl runs in the race. She wears a beige shirt, black pants and pink sneakers. In her right hand is a pink stuffed animal bear.
Two participants of the John May Mile. The one to the left wears a black windbreakers and navy pants, and holds a pair of sunglasses in his right hand. The on the right wears a blue shirt, a watch and lime green shorts. Both are smiling for the camera.
A man in a blue shirt and yellow shorts celebrates with his arms raised as he crosses the finish line first.
Two runners. The one to the left wears a light blue shirt and shorts, with a light brown jacket tied around their waist. The one to the right wears a navy tank top and black pants. Behind the runners are more participants closing in on the finish line.

After the race, Peconic Landing officials and politicians including county Legislator Catherine Stark, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni, Congressman Nick LaLota and local politicians honored Thomas Murray of Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital with the Older American Champion Award.

