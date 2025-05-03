Blotter: Southold resident arrested for alleged DWI

On April 26 at approximately 3:18 a.m., Southold police arrested Maycon Rosales Gonzalez of Southold, 31, for driving while intoxicated after his vehicle left the roadway on Breakwater Road and struck a real estate sign, two mailboxes and a utility pole. In addition, the Florida license plate on his vehicle was found to be registered to a different vehicle.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.