Mattituck-Laurel Library $5.5M bond vote fails

The proposed $5.5 million bond vote to fund renovations at the Mattituck-Laurel Library failed June 17. (File photo)

The Mattituck-Laurel Library’s $5.5 million bond vote held Tuesday, June 17, failed, with 230 votes opposed and 157 votes in favor.

The bond would have financed what would have been the first major interior renovations at the library in 25 years, according to library director Shauna Scholl.

The building’s HVAC system, roof, plumbing and foundation are in need of some long-awaited updates, Ms. Scholl said in a previous interview with The Suffolk Times.