Blotter: Employees of two 7-Elevens arrested

During the week of July 7-14, Southold Town police responded to numerous calls, including reports of “illegally” parked cars, erratic driving, loud music, neighbor disputes, throwing of bottles and cans, a woman allegedly wielding a samurai sword near Strawberry Fields in Mattituck, and a Philadelphia man “preaching Christianity” through a speaker at the former Sweet Indulgences in Greenport. Town police activity also included the following incidents:

A compliance check for sale of alcohol to minors was conducted July 11 by the Community Response Unit. Eleven of 13 establishments were found in compliance, but the Greenport and Mattituck 7-Eleven stores were in violation. One employee from each store in violation was arrested for alleged first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child. Both were released on field appearance tickets.

A Cutchogue man was pulled over on Bridge Lane July 14 for a traffic infraction. During an interview with driver Joseph Worysz, 27, the officer observed an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle’s center console and a cooler on the passenger seat. Further investigation revealed that the cooler contained a loaded 40 caliber semiautomatic handgun. Mr. Worysz was arrested for alleged failure to maintain lane, open alcoholic beverage and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and was held for arraignment.

Police were alerted July 11 to a vehicle failing to maintain its lane that pulled into a space in Cutchogue’s King Kullen parking lot and struck another parked vehicle. Responding police observed the vehicle parked with the engine running and spoke with the driver, Danielle Cordone of Mattituck, 49, who “appeared confused and was unaware that she had struck the vehicle parked directly in front of her.” She was observed to have bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and the smell of an alcoholic beverage on her breath. After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, she was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated and transported to police headquarters for processing.

A dispute over money erupted at a Greenport apartment complex July 7, when a man entered a woman’s residence and grabbed her purse, resulting in a tussle with pushing. Police responded and, at the woman’s request, issued a notice of trespass against the man.

Shortly thereafter, the same man allegedly approached two juveniles at the Greenport basketball courts and began yelling at them. The youths stated that he appeared “heavily intoxicated and had a pocket knife in his pocket, but never removed it. One youth reported that the man threatened him before walking away. Police responded, located the man and advised him to stop harassing people.

An unknown alarm went off in the vicinity of a Southold real estate office July 9. The responding officer tracked the alarm to a dumpster at the location, where he found a discarded smoke alarm going off, which he disabled.

A Southold woman called July 10 to alert police to oyster farmers possibly disturbing the waterway near her Lake Avenue residence. While she acknowledged their right to farm there, she noted an ongoing issue with them encroaching on her view and worried that they may encroach on her property as well. No oyster farmers were observed operating illegally.

A Southold resident called police July 10 to report a possibly abandoned vehicle parked in the lot at Town Hall Annex. Police found a black Mercedes GL450 with temporary New York tags parked partially on the grass and covered with bird droppings, with vegetation growing around it. An investigation found its latest registration, to a Flanders woman, had been suspended April 28 and the plates surrendered May 14. Personal belongings including clothing and papers were seen inside the vehicle. Police had it towed from the scene.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.