Mental fitness training offered at NOFO Wellness Center this summer

Katie Tardif, founder of Apex Minds, is leading a mental skills training program at NOFO Wellness Center this summer. (Photo Credit: Katie Tardif courtesy)

Sometimes the most powerful hurdles are the ones we put in front of ourselves. Katie Tardif wants to nip that negative self-talk in the bud — and the earlier in life, the better.

The Cutchogue-native and corporate head of marketing and communications for luxury hospitality brand Equinox Hotels has developed a high-performance mental skills training program set to debut this summer at NOFO Wellness Center (320 Depot Lane, Cutchogue, 631-734-4042).

From working with industry leaders in sleep psychology, psychology and neuroscience at Equinox, Tardif developed a deep interest in mentally training for elite performance. With so much pressure coming at kids, from stressful school applications, to highly competitive sports, to internet bullying, it an arena that seemed ripe to apply to the rigors of modern life.

Currently pursuing a master’s in sports and performance psychology, Tardif’s program is aimed specifically at ages 14 to 25 to help participants identify their own motivators and limiting beliefs, putting focus on their attitude, effort and behavior.

“The whole sports and performance psychology industry is entirely geared to military or athletics and obviously that’s a great fit but I’m really trying to democratize this and give it to young people,” says Tardif. “This should be as critical as math and English.”

Read more at northforker.com.