Breakwater Beach in Mattituck will be open, but the parking lot closed for the next two days for maintenance. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

The Mattituck Park District said in a news release Tuesday that the Breakwater Beach parking lot will be closed Wednesday, July 16 and Thursday, July 17, to complete renovations.

While closed, workers will seal cracks throughout the lot and repaint it, clearly marking parking spaces and bringing the lot into ADA compliance.

The beach itself will remain fully open, with lifeguards on duty, while the parking lot is closed.