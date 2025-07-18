North Fork Cheer team is going national

All for one, one for all. This young cheerleading team is going to a national completion in Texas. (Credit: Deborah Wetzel)

There’s a lot of excitement these days at North Fork Cheer on Route 58 in Cutchogue. Their team of 16 young cheerleaders, 9 to 12 years old, have been chosen to compete in the Amateur Athletic Union of the United States, Inc. Junior Olympic Games Sunday, July 27, in Houston.

Coach Stephanie Piraino said, “We competed in the Open Championship this year which is affiliated with the Junior Olympics showcasing our routine, and they noticed us. They sent us an invite for this amazing opportunity, and it’s incredible to let the kids do something like this.”

The team is now practicing three hours a day, four days a week, working toward an impressive two-and-a-half-minute routine they hope will dazzle the AAU judges.

Photos by Deborah Wetzel

The team’s high energy level and enthusiasm was palpable during a recent Thursday evening practice. The 3,200-square-foot gym, with its vaulted ceiling, was full of activity as the 42-foot-long black spring floor absorbed the impact of the girls warming up, doing back handsprings, performing stunts, tumbling and flipping themselves into pyramids.

With hair pulled back into ponytails; the wore their team outfits of NoFo red and blue T-shirts, black skorts and black and white cheer shoes.

Several teams of girls were practicing as Ms. Piraino motivated them, counting loudly to signal each movement and reminding them “chins up” on their movements as they quickly formed groups of six each to perform extensions, which is three girls lifting one teammate up past their shoulders to hold her in the air over their heads.

Back handsprings followed as each agile girl threw her hands on the ground and flipped her body over, most doing several quick backovers covering the length of the floor in just seconds. Next their arms flew backwards and then their legs followed in a split-second kind of catapult exercise.

After that strenuous routine, it was water break. All the girls streamed into the athlete room where their backpacks, sneakers and shoes lined the walls and their reusable water bottles were waiting.

Painted on the walls in bold multicolored letters were several motivational quotes: “Believe,” “Teamwork” and “Don’t stop until you’re proud.”

It was only a minute there and then back on the black spring floor to jump, dance, cheer and perform their routines. Ms. Piraino then called the team together. It was time for the pyramid. This involves the whole team of 16 quickly lining up to hoist three girls up towards the ceiling. The coach shouted, “How should your knees be?” and in unison, the team yelled, “Locked!”

“Now that cheerleading has been added as a junior Olympic sport, it will open the door for cheering in general. And this being the inaugural year, it will be a great experience,” said Ms. Piraino.

Another coach, Lauren Berry, proud of her girls, said, “We are the only team on Long Island, the only gym and the only team in Suffolk County. It’s exciting for the girls.”

Ms. Piraino added that this is the culmination of what she and Ms. Berry, co-owners of North Fork Cheer, have been working towards for years. “Having our athletes recognized for something prestigious in a small gym out on the East End.”

Ms. Berry pointed out that the girls’ families are very supportive. “The entire trip is close to $700 an athlete. That includes the registration fee, training, uniform and equipment but not the travel expenses.”

The team has been holding car washes to raise funds.

Brooklynn Piraino of Southold, 13, the coach’s daughter, said, “We’re the first from this gym to go which is really cool. And we can say we went to the Olympics.”

Teammate Giuliana Catarelli of Calverton, 12, said, “It’s a big accomplishment that we got the opportunity and we’re going to try our hardest.”

Ten-year-old Gabriella Gennaro said she’s kind of nervous “because it’s like the whole United States will be watching!”