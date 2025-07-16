PBMC surgeon Peter Sultan dies after Jamesport triathlon

Jim Lennon Photographer 175-H2 Commerce Drive Hauppauge NY 631-617-5872

Peter Sultan, orthopedic surgeon at Peconic Bay Medical Center, died Sunday, July 13, at the Jamesport triathlon. The Westhampton resident had been at PBMC for more than 20 years.

The hospital released the following statement:

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Peter Sultan, a respected and compassionate physician whose dedication to patient care, medical excellence, and community well-being left a lasting impact on all who knew him.

“Dr. Sultan was not only a skilled and trusted member of the medical community, but also a mentor, colleague, and friend to many.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Dr. Sultan’s family, especially his children Elizabeth and William, friends, colleagues, and patients. His legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched throughout his distinguished career.”

Dr. Sultan was ranked among the top surgeons in New York State for hip and knee replacement and treating osteoarthritis by Dexur Rankings.

“Being ranked among the top orthopedic surgeons in the state shows the advanced, quality care our surgeons are providing to their patients and is a testament to the investment PBMC has made to implement new technology and systems to bring world-class medical care to the residents of Eastern Suffolk,” said Peconic Bay Medical Center executive director Amy Loeb at the time.

Besides participating in triathlons, Dr. Sultan also built and flew model helicopters and played piano with Jerome Lewis of the patient experience team. He also gave informational presentations at local libraries about joint health.