Blotter: Fixtures taken from vacant house

Southold Town police responded to 46 incidents during the week from April 20 to April 27, including the following.

On April 22, police responded to an empty house in Cutchogue for investigation of possible theft. There they interviewed the caller, who had reported that the home, owned by her son, is currently on the market and has been vacant for two years. She said went to check on it at his request after the listing agent informed him that the kitchen and bathroom fixtures were missing from the house. Detectives were notified and will investigate further.

Police responded to a dispute between Greenport neighbors April 21. A woman complained that her neighbor had been going through a dumpster that was placed on her property during a construction project. The project manager asked him to stop but he persisted. Officers spoke to the neighbor and, at the complainant’s request, retrieved a key to her house that was in the neighbor’s possession.

Police were called to ELIH April 20 when a voluntary rehab patient there attempted to strike a security guard with a closed fist after a contraband vape pen was found in her room. The guard said she only “grazed” him because he and a nurse held her back, and no charges were filed, but the patient was advised that she could have been arrested.

An anonymous call on April 21 brought police to Main Street in Greenport, where it was reported that a man in dark clothing was attempting to place his foot under the tires of passing vehicles. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

A Laurel resident called police April 24 to report observing abuse of a dog. She stated that she saw a dog loose in the roadway and while trying to identify the owner from its collar, a man and a woman appeared, calling the dog over. She then said she observed the man repeatedly kicking the dog. He denied this to an officer and said the fencing that normally contained the dog is being repaired. The officer observed the dog to be in good health with no visible injuries.

On April 24, a Greenport woman reported seeing an unknown man walking around on her property on surveillance video. He reportedly walked to the rear of the house, entered her fenced yard and headed to steps leading to the basement. He later ran from the rear yard out to pickup truck parked in the street. She told police she posted the video and other area residents stated they had seen the same man in their yards as well. Extra patrols were requested.

While on patrol in Greenport, an officer received notification of a vehicle with a suspended registration. After confirming with headquarters he attempted to make a traffic stop, but the subject vehicle had moved on and was out of sight. He later located it in a marina parking lot, where two subjects were found standing outside, both of whom claimed they were not driving and did not know who was. They later identified a third man as the driver and said he had been drinking beer. Beer and a bottle of tequila were inside the vehicle in plain sight. Because the driver could not be located, the registration was suspended, and the car had been seen operating on a public roadway, officers had it towed and confiscated the plates.

A woman came to police headquarters April 25 to report seeing an unknown white substance in a plastic bag in the parking lot of the Greenport post office. Responding officers found what appeared to be a crushed white mint in a clear wrapper.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.