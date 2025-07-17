Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: July 17, 2025

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated May 9, 2025.

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

  • Wyandanch Real Estate Corp to GLK Griffing LLC, 720 Griffing Street (1000-102-5-9.008) (R) $1,430,000

DERING HARBOR (11965)

  • Dering Point Associates LLC to Brandon Rose, 23A Harbor Lane (701-1-1-4) (R) $5,250,000

LAUREL (11948)

  • Gian Mangieri to Justin & Annalise Ouellette, 2050 Main Road (1000-125-3-2.004) (R) $665,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

  • Hinck Riverhead Storage LLC to PE 61 Main Road LLC, 61 Main Road (600-85-1-8.001) (C) $2,400,000
  • Justin Berry to Boguslaw Kaczynski, 1099 Ostrander Avenue (600-104-1-42) (R) $495,000
  • 235 Sweezey Corp to 235 Sweezy Ave LLC, 235 Sweezy Avenue (600-124-2-47) (C) $475,000
  • 85 Roanoke Court Corp to Speonk Land Development LLC, 85 Roanoke Court (600-17-1-8.023) (V) $387,500
  • Heather MacDowell to Kiva NY LLC, 818 Pulaski Street (600-124-2-23) (R) $385,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

  • Sheri & Brian Parker to Beatrice & Anthony Falcone, 305 Williamsburgh Drive (1000-78-5-15) (R) $1,250,000
  • George Penny & Krista Hodgkin to Darrin & Patricia Forte, 1150 Kenneys Road (1000-59-3-17.003) (C) $998,500
  • CCR Property Management Inc to 2707 West 16th Street LLC, 795 Wildberry Lane (1000-51-3-12.012) (V) $675,000
  • Paris Stachtiaris to Jacqueline McKay, 700 Bayview Avenue (1000-52-5-43) (R) $660,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

  • 457 North Side Road Corp to Candice Pellegrino, 457 North Side Road (600-36-2-13) (R) $875,000
  • Aidan & Sean Rogers to Daniel & Christine McCarron, 68 Farm Road North (600-57-1-14.073) (R) $675,000
  • Michael Carrieri to Henry & Ana Quiros, 87 16th Street (600-34-1-46) (R) $625,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

