Photo gallery: Mattituck’s Love Lane packs in First Friday fun

Love Lane filled with music, food and foot traffic Friday night as Mattituck’s First Fridays series returned for the season, drawing crowds to the popular shopping stretch.
This year’s kickoff featured the Bubba Jam Band, along with expanded vendor offerings and a new raised stage that made performances easier to see on cool but clear evening.
Sponsored by the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce, the monthly event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on the first Friday from May through October, closing the street to traffic.
The popular series continues with a rotating lineup of bands, including Audawind in June, Lil Sumpin Sumpin in July, GUNK in August, Who Are Those Guys in September and MJT in October.
Take a look at scenes from the season’s first First Fridays, with photos by Jeremy Garretson.
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Jodi Kral (left) and Stephanie D’Gracia at Bella Grace, the boutique they launched together and recently opened on Love Lane. (Jeremy Garretson photo)A dancer is lifted during North Fork Community Theatre’s performance of “Anything Goes” on Love Lane, drawing a crowd during First Fridays. (Jeremy Garretson photo)A dancer kicks high over a partner during North Fork Community Theatre’s street performance of “Anything Goes,” drawing a crowd along Love Lane. (Jeremy Garretson photo)A young attendee gets her face painted by Stay Salted Facepainting during First Fridays on Love Lane. (Jeremy Garretson photo)Quinn Prior shows off a toy while posing with his father, Kris, during First Fridays on Love Lane. (Jeremy Garretson photo)Danielle Lascala (left) and Pam Reiner of Mattituck Florist dish out hot dogs to the crowd during First Fridays. (Jeremy Garretson photo)A group of dogs greets each other along Love Lane as families take in First Fridays. (Jeremy Garretson photo)Southold Town Trustee Joe Finora with his wife, Bess, and their children, Coco and Ben, during First Fridays on Love Lane. (Jeremy Garretson photo)Kaitlin Charters (left) with Matt Charters, their son Bennett and Eileen Charters during First Fridays on Love Lane. (Jeremy Garretson photo)Jess Dunne (left) with Donna and Dan Dunne during First Fridays on Love Lane. (Jeremy Garretson photo)Melissa Principi of the Principi Team and Mike Guanci of NeverSweat Property Management North Fork share a laugh at their table during First Fridays on Love Lane. (Jeremy Garretson photo)Sophia (left) and Sarah Baker get their groove on during a silent disco on Love Lane. (Jeremy Garretson photo)The Bubba Jam Band performs on stage during First Fridays on Love Lane. (Jeremy Garretson photo)