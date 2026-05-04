Photo gallery: Mattituck’s Love Lane packs in First Friday fun

Bubba Jam Band performs on stage as a large crowd fills Love Lane in Mattituck during the season-opening First Fridays street festival May 1. (Jeremy Garretson photo)

Love Lane filled with music, food and foot traffic Friday night as Mattituck’s First Fridays series returned for the season, drawing crowds to the popular shopping stretch.

This year’s kickoff featured the Bubba Jam Band, along with expanded vendor offerings and a new raised stage that made performances easier to see on cool but clear evening.

Sponsored by the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce, the monthly event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on the first Friday from May through October, closing the street to traffic.

The popular series continues with a rotating lineup of bands, including Audawind in June, Lil Sumpin Sumpin in July, GUNK in August, Who Are Those Guys in September and MJT in October.

Take a look at scenes from the season’s first First Fridays, with photos by Jeremy Garretson.